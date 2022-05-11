Angie Dressel was not sure if she would be granted an opportunity to study abroad when she applied to be part of the 2022 summer U.S. Department of State’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) program. The Lake Mills High School senior had already been accepted into both the 2020 and 2021 summer NSLI-Y, but due to COVID-19, the program did not allow in-person participation either year. Instead, she attended online classes without the travel component.
“They normally wouldn’t let people reapply but people who hadn’t actually been able to go abroad for the summer reapply,” Dressel said.
The soon-to-be high school graduate was granted another chance to study Arabic in Morocco after NSLI-Y approved her 2022 application. Dressel, one of 500 high school students out of 2,500 applicants chosen to participate, will arrive in Washington D.C. on June 15 and two days later will fly to Morocco for a six-week stay.
She will be staying with at least one host family for the duration of the program and will attend Arabic language classes at a school where Moroccan students are learning English.
“I’m really looking forward to finally getting to use my Arabic skills on a daily basis and getting to meet people from different cultures,” Dressel said. “I did get to meet people from Arabic-speaking countries when I was online but it’s different to meet them online compared to meeting them in person. And I’m really excited to actually be immersed in the culture.”
A passion for learning languages is what drew the Lake Mills student to pursue the NSLI-Y program.
“I just love languages and I really wanted to get to have another experience with a different culture,” said Dressel, who has been enrolled in Spanish class since seventh grade and French class since eighth grade. “The summer of my freshman year I had gone to France (as part of a school-sponsored trip) and I really liked it.”
She was also drawn to the fact NSLI-Y offered languages not typically taught in high school and it was a fully-funded program.
Dressel had learned about the program through her French and Spanish class teachers who sent the students informational emails about NSLI-Y during her freshman year. She decided to apply for the program the next year as a sophomore.
Her decision to apply to learn Arabic came from seeing a poster she couldn’t decipher. Dressel was at one of the University of Wisconsin-Madison libraries for class and saw several posters on the wall with the word “welcome” translated into multiple languages. One of the posters was written in Arabic script.
“And I said, ‘I can’t read that; I want to be able to read that,’” Dressel said.
The high school senior is hoping the NSLI-Y helps her gain a better understanding not only of the Arabic language but about the culture and learning to interact with people within that culture “because individuals in each culture are very different. I’m hoping to learn to better interact with people in different cultural contexts.”
Dressel plans to continue studying language when she begins college in the fall, though is not sure in what capacity.
“I’m just very grateful to have this opportunity and I encourage other students to look into taking advantage of it,” she said.