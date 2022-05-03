It’s not uncommon to see vending machines in school that dispense beverages or snacks for students. A new vending machine was added to the Lake Mills Middle School last year but it isn’t filled with sports drinks, water or any type of food; and it certainly doesn’t accept payment of dollar bills or coins.
After several years of fundraising efforts, the school was able to purchase a book vending machine that was installed during the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Middle school library media director Ethan Floerke, who was previously a language arts teacher in the building, said it took the school a few years to get the project finalized and funded.
“I think we started talking about it five years ago,” Floerke said, explaining the middle school literacy team had been looking for ways to further promote literacy and create a culture of readers. “We thought this book machine would be one way to go about doing that.”
He said the school’s former librarian was well-versed in library programming and brought forward the information to the building’s literacy team “and we all jumped on board.”
Various middle school fundraisers throughout a couple academic years were completed to purchase the vending machine, he said.
“Once we had enough funds to purchase the vending machine, then came the question, ‘How do we fill it?,’” the library director said.
Using book fairs and private donations, the school has been able to keep the vending machine well-stocked. Floerke said in the past, the middle school held a book fair in the fall and spring. However, he said the school will no longer be able to conduct book donation drives through the vendor it had been using for the fairs.
“We’re going to have to be creative on how we raise donations for books, whether that’s going to Scholastic or reaching out to the community, we’ll have to find new avenues to keep this going,”Floerke said.
He also has a Scholastic wish list, which people can purchase from for the vending machine and can be found by contacting Floerke at ethan.floerke@lakemills.k12.wi.us .
The machine is stocked with the most popular books, said the library director.
“We want the books that kids are trending towards, the ones that they’re constantly asking for in the library but are always checked out,” he said. “There’s quite a selection. Our building is serving students in grades five through eight and that’s quite a spectrum so you’ll see graphic novels, elementary books, those traditional series everyone loves all the way up to young adult selections. We’re putting all of it in there so there’s something for everybody.”
The vending machine can hold a couple hundred books and each coil offers a different title. The library director said if a student sees a book they want that’s behind the first item in the coil, the machine can be opened and the title the youth wants to use their token on can be retrieved.
The only way to purchase a book is with a school-issued token. During the initial year of operation, each student was given a token for their birthday.
“Our goal was that every single student would get a book. With all of our students, it was probably close to 500 books we gave away last year,” Floerke said.
This year, the school provides a token to a student who has completed five book reviews for the middle school library’s website.
“I wanted to make it a bit more of a reading incentive,” he said. “It’s just another way to celebrate reading and really have students share what they’re reading with each other; getting them to be a part of the conversation rather than just their teachers or librarian saying, ‘Hey, this is a really good book.’”
Floerke said getting students to talk and write about what they are reading is very important and since offering the incentive of a book token, more students are engaged with writing reviews for the library’s website.
“I think there’s something really special about someone getting a book that’s theirs, that they can call their own,” he said. “It’s fun to come into the library and browse and check out things, but to actually be given a book and say, ‘This is yours,’ the students get really excited about it.
“Even with an older eighth grader, you can tell when they get that book, that’s significant to them, especially for kids that may be coming from homes that don’t have that home library or simply can’t afford to buy books, this is a big deal,” Floerke said. “It’s awesome that we can provide that to students.”