Orangutans, royalty and a unicycle are not what most people associate with Edgar Allan Poe, but all will be part of the Lake Mills High School’s spring play featuring the prolific writer.
“Poe: Dreams of Madness,” centers on the American author as he is plagued by insomnia. Unable to sleep, Poe is visited by a raven who serves as a tour guide through some of the writer's most notable stories including “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “The Black Cat,” “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” and “The Fall of House of Usher.”
Sophomore Henry Bell said people who are familiar with Poe’s works will be able to see what the play takes directly from the stories.
Director and high school English teacher Melinda Oates said when she asked students interested in taking part in the spring play if they wanted something comedic or moody, most of the teens wanted to take on something with a bit of a moody tone.
“And I thought, ‘What’s moodier than Edgar Allan Poe?’” she said.
Sophomore Norah FitzGibbon said the cast was in favor of something darker and more serious but also wanted the play to have a sense of comedy “so we could still have fun with it.”
While the subject matter may at times turn a bit morbid, Oates said the atmosphere of rehearsals has been the opposite.
“It seems odd to make Poe joyful but with these kids it’s been really easy because they are so wonderful and talented and joyful,” Oates said.
“We all just have such a good time with it,” said sophomore Kate FitzGibbon. “It’s very dramatic and morbid but everyone just has fun with it.”
Bell said the students really try to keep things upbeat when they rehearse.
The students said while there are some darker moments, there are also hints of comedy and a bit of absurdity sprinkled throughout the show.
“I learned to ride a unicycle (for the show) and there are orangutans,” said Norah FitzGibbon.
Bell said the characters are a high contrast compared to the students’ actual personalities. Kate FitzGibbon agreed saying even the dynamics between the cast and crew is the complete opposite of the dynamics of the characters.
There are 35 students who are taking part as either cast or crew. Oates said when some of the actors’ friends started to come by during rehearsal, the teens would ask to join the show.
“We found a place for everyone,” she said, adding in the last spring play she assisted with in 2020, there were about 14 students involved in the show. “We saw a huge increase.”
“This is such an interesting and lovely group of students that just wanted to do something together and they wanted to do it well,” Oates said, noting the teens involved in the show have all been very supportive of one another. “Just the energy and positivity that they always have. I ask a lot of them and they show up every day in every way.”
Oates wanted to provide a special experience for the students who have not done an in-person spring play in two years.
For the first rehearsal in mid-January, the cast held a table read.
“We all sat around the table and everyone had pencils and highlights and Post-It notes and we had dinner,” Oates said, adding it was very much like when professional actors prepare for a production. “We’ve incorporated team meals and there’s a lot of shenanigans that they get up to, but that makes it a bit of a different experience for them.”
Kate FitzGibbon enjoyed how the cast and crew were able to bond outside of the rehearsal times.
“I’ve made a lot of new friends and gotten closer to other people through the play,” she said.
Since the play is newer, Bell said people won’t be coming in with expectations of how it’s been performed elsewhere. However, this also offers challenges, said Norah FitzGibbon, who pointed out it means the students don’t have the ability to get ideas from how other groups have performed the show.
The students said audiences can expect an enjoyable and entertaining show.
“We’ve been working really hard on this for the past few months and we’re a bit nervous, but can’t wait to have people come see it,” Kate FitzGibbon said.
Performances of “Poe: Dreams of Madness” will be held Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door; prices are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for those ages 3 and younger. All shows will be performed in the high school auditorium.
Due to some of the darker themes in the show, “Poe: Dreams of Madness” may not be suitable for younger children.