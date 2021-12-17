The Lake Mills High School dismissed students at 1:30 p.m. today under the advisement of the Lake Mills Police Department “out of an abundance of caution,” wrote Superintendent Tonya Olson in a message to families today.
The middle and elementary schools will be dismissed at the regularly scheduled time.
All after-school activities have been canceled.
The early release comes on the heels of a viral TikTok post alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence occurring Dec. 17 which raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide.
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not "have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert."
According to the letter to families, the elementary and middle schools would operate in a lockout mode, which is defined in the school district safety plan as the schools operating as normal with a heightened state of awareness and no outdoor activities.
“Again, your children are safe,” Olson wrote in the message. “These safety measures are out of an abundance of caution.”
The district is currently working with the police department and other agencies and will release more information when appropriate to do so.
According to Lake Mills Police Lt. Alan Witte, there was an increased police presence at all of schools in the community, including Lakeside Lutheran High School and St. Paul's Lutheran School due to the viral TikTok posts.
Families of children who attend the elementary and middle school were informed that if they wished to pick up their child, they should contact the appropriate school.
TikTok has been deleting posts spreading "misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings" but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
"We are removing the alarmist warnings," she said. "Those are misinformation."
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
The Leader will update this story as details become available.