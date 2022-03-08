“I need more pennies for my boat,” a young girl told Maria Vik. “It’s still floating.”
Vik offered the girl another set of coins, which the child set into the tinfoil boat she was floating in a tub of water.
Nearly 60 girls, in grades kindergarten through eight, filled the gym at Lakeside Lutheran High School Saturday morning. The facility had been turned into a large hands-on science lab by members of the Society of Women in Engineering at Lakeside Lutheran (SWELL) who walked the children through various science experiments. To begin the 9 a.m. workshop, each of the tables in the gym was illuminated by cell phone flashlights due to a power outage.
“It was a bit chaotic at first, but we made it work,” said Lily Schuetz, who was one of the SWELL members teaching the girls how to make a mechanical hand out of cardboard, string, straws, and masking tape.
Club advisor Andrew Willems, who serves as the school’s STEM director, said the SWELL members adapted quickly to the lack of lights though there were plenty of cheers among the workshop attendees when the power resumed at a bit after 10 a.m.
In addition to the tinfoil boat and mechanical hand labs, girls worked on creating paper bridges and slime during the Girls STEM Workshop. The event was funded through money provided through the Milwaukee School of Engineering chapter of SWELL and area business Watertown Vision.
Willems said this year’s event had the most registrations since the workshop started four years ago.
Schuetz said it’s great to see youth from the community getting excited to try new things and be innovative.
“It’s really cool to help nurture them on their path and encourage them in STEM,” she said.
She added that it’s great to be able to show a younger group that science can be fun and exciting and not just limited to learning in a classroom.
“It can be experimenting and hands on,” Schuetz said.
“We live in such an amazing world and to be able to do experiments with them and see them discover new things is really neat,” Vik said.
Vik, a sophomore, is the organization’s vice president and senior Schuetz is the president. This is the second year of involvement in SWELL for both.
According to Willems, Lakeside Lutheran is one of only a handful of high schools in Wisconsin that has a STEM organization that is limited to female members.
The Lakeside chapter of the Society of Women in Engineering began five years ago.
“There are a lot of girls interested in engineering who do not take my engineering classes,” Willems said noting this is often due to the many other courses being offered at the school and students unable to get the elective STEM classes to fit in their schedules. “And the national statistic shows less than 25% of engineering class students are female.”
The teacher believes having the club has also spurred female students at LLHS to enroll in the engineering classes.
“But, this club lets them explore STEM outside of class so they don’t have to try to fit it in their class schedules,” he said.
There are roughly 15 members currently involved in SWELL; this represents a three-fold increase in members from when the program started. The girls said many freshmen joined the organization during the current school year.
“It’s been a really great opportunity for the club to grow,” Schuetz said.
LLHS also has a STEM group open to all students, but Vik and Schuetz agree there is something unique about having an all-female organization.
Vik recalls being a member of the high school’s STEM Club, which is open to all students.
“It was a completely different atmosphere because it was a bunch of guys and a few girls,” the sophomore said. “It’s really nice to have a just girls organization for STEM.”
“I just thought this was a great opportunity to further what I love to do,” Schuetz said. “And also, just connecting with a group of girls at our school.”
Vik thought SWELL would be a cool opportunity to get involved in. “Plus, I love math,” she said, adding she aspires to become a math teacher.
Schuetz is interested in pursuing nursing “and the science part (of the organization) really ties in with that,”
Schuetz said the group can help create a bond between female students who are interested in the STEM fields.
“I think it’s just a really cool opportunity schools where it’s just girls, so I think it’s really cool that because there aren’t many other clubs at Lakeside has,” the senior said.
Other than hosting the free workshop for girls, SWELL members get the chance to participate in workshops and visit colleges – like MSOE — that have robust STEM programs. For the past two years the workshops have been conducted virtually but Willems said prior to COVID, the student organization would attend workshops in person or visit businesses in the STEM fields.