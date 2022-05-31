When the Lakeside Lutheran High School class of 2022 entered as freshman, Principal James Grasby told them he would retire when they graduated.
“There was really no particular reason why I chose that year — I didn’t have a family member in the class or any other stake in that particular class,” he said.
Later, it dawned on Grasby — 2022 would mark 50 years since he graduated high school.
“I suppose it does seem fitting,” he said. “I thought maybe that would be a good time to go at that point.”
After 19 years as the principal of Lakeside Lutheran High School, Grasby is retiring. He’s spent a total of 46 years in education beginning with five years at Bethany Lutheran elementary school followed by 22 years as a high school choir director at both Winnebago Lutheran Academy and Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
“One of the things I have said to many people is that the principal Lakeside needed in 2003 is totally different than the one they need now,” Grasby said. “Things are running very well at this point. … We’re at a level now with our finances, we’re at a level with our planning, with our curriculum, with recruitment of students and things like that. We’re ready to take that next step in growing and improving.”
Grasby never intended to be a principal. When he was earning his third master’s degree in educational leadership he took a class on principalship taught by a friend.
“(The instructor) started out the class by saying, ‘My goal is to talk you out of being principals,’ which seems kind of counter to the program, ” the administrator said.
After completing the class in 2002 Grasby told his wife, Nancy, “there was no way I’m going to become a principal.”
However, if a call came for the role of assistant principal or dean of students, Grasby would consider taking one of those roles.
But in the winter of 2003 he received a call asking to consider taking the role of Lakeside Lutheran High School’s principal.
“When you get the call you can decline it, but the more I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know, this is a good time maybe for me to make a transition to a different kind of ministry,’” Grasby said.
He officially became the principal at Lakeside in July 2003. At the time, the school was just completing a major building addition. Grasby had a bit of doubt the construction project would be completed in time for the first day of school.
“Then we had this Herculean effort by a bunch of parents and staff that came in on a Saturday,” he said. “We were washing desks, washing floors, doing anything that needed to be done to get the school in tip top shape and ready to go. By that Tuesday, (the building) was ready to go.”
Grasby continued to see this type of effort going forward in his years as the school’s leader with parents willing to volunteer to assist the school in any way needed.
Grasby said there have been a lot of larger moments in his 19 years as principal that have made him proud. He’ll never forget when the school won the WIAA Div. 2 state volleyball championship in 2017 and was the state runner-up in 2020; when the boys basketball team made it to the WIAA Div. 3 semi-finals in 2011; the school getting accredited in 2013; and when the building addition was paid off in 2021.
The small moments have been just as important.
“It’s when you see that lightbulb go on in a kid’s head after they understand something they are learning — when it just clicks for them,” said Grasby, who also taught religion while he was principal. “That’s very gratifying.”
As he prepares to enter the next stage of life, Grasby said he will miss all of the people who are part of the Lakeside Lutheran High School community. The outgoing principal will miss the students and saying hello to them each morning and learning their names so he could greet them by name. Grasby will miss the faculty he’s worked with, including those he has called to work at the school, and the parents whom he’s formed relationships with.
Grasby has some tentative plans for retirement. He and his wife would like to travel a bit more and spend more time with their grandchildren who live outside of Wisconsin. Grasby also plans to continue studying his family genealogy and has taken up learning to play the bagpipes.
The outgoing principal has no doubts the high school will continue to be strong.
“My greatest assurance of Lakeside’s continued success is in the Lord’s promise, ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go’ (Joshua 1:9). Humans may fail us, but the Lord never will. He will bless Lakeside in the future as he sees fit.”