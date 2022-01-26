Four people who live within the Lake Mills Area School District are vying to fill two open school board seats. With incumbents Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney not seeking re-election, newcomers Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter, Andrea Graham, Kirk Lund, and Sheena Wiedenfeld have all put their names on the April 5 ballot in hopes of serving a three-year term.
The candidates were all asked the same three questions related to topics relevant to the local school district during a phone interview and were also asked to submit biographical information.
The Lake Mills School District is looking at two referendum questions in November: to build a new intermediate school for grades 3-5 and have a recurring tax levy increase to fund the operations of the school. Do you support the referendums? Why or why not?
Boelter believes every student deserves the most optimum learning environment but as a board member she will need to be fiscally responsible for taxpayer dollars.
“In my mind those two things have to be balanced and I’m sure that’s on the mind of every voter,” she said.
Boelter said based on the fall community-wide survey results it appeared the non-parent and non-staff survey respondents who voted probably or definitely no or were undecided about the new school represented 57% of the responses. Looking at the same negative or undecided responses from the same cohort for the operational referendum was about 67%.
“The district has a big job in finding out what those concerns are from the people who said no and demonstrating what the real need is,” she said. “I need to hear all the concerns and hear all of the needs and match those and see what comes of it.”
Boelter wouldn’t be able to say how she would vote today because she doesn’t have the same information the district has available and does not know what the concerns of the taxpayers are though the candidate has heard some of the concerns include the cost and the location of the proposed school. She hopes people who have concerns would get involved and let their concerns be known to the district.
“I look forward to hearing both sides and then making an informed decision,” Boelter said.
As a board member Graham would support the referendums if the community at-large would support them. She said based on the results of the fall survey more work needs to be done to inform the community why the district needs the new school and the decision to move fifth grade out of the middle school.
“I think there needs to be a little bit more education about it so hopefully the community will support it,” she said. “But in general I am definitely in support of figuring out how we can expand our space for our learners.”
The candidate referenced a second grade classroom that is not in the same area of the elementary school as the rest of that grade level and how 4K could use another section because the class sizes are large.
“One of my biggest goals as a board member would be to keep class sizes down,” Graham said. “I’m a teacher and the difference of even 3 or 4 kids in a class is huge in getting their needs met.”
Lund supports both referendum questions especially given the growing student enrollment in the district.
“We need adequate space to best support student learning so I do support a new school building,” he said. “The growing enrollment gives rise to the space and staffing issues so I support increasing the tax levy to support the operation of the new building.”
The candidate said based on the current low interest rates now is a good time for the district to borrow money to take advantage of those rates.
Wiedenfeld said from an analytical standpoint she would need to have more information.
“I think anytime we have a problem there should be multiple options for solutions,” the candidate said. “I think the community should be able to put their input on having perhaps more than one option.”
Additional information she would like would include the city’s expansion plans, the estimated future population of students, and what grade levels are already full.
“It’s a yes or no question but there is a lot of data behind it and I don’t have access to all of that data at the moment and I would need that to really make an honest decision,” Wiedenfeld said.
The school district recently released how it spent some of its ESSER II funds. With ESSER III money expected in the next few months, how would you like to see the district spend some of the ESSER III money and why?
Boelter is aware there are requirements the district has to spend some of the ESSER III funds.
She trusts the district to spend money on supplies for teaching during COVID, such as plexiglass shields and other mitigation materials.
She believes the line items on the ESSER budget deserve close examination by the board. “What concerns me is — in addition to helping the district cope with COVID — it seems like the ESSER funds are a way to require the implementation of new methods of teaching,” Boelter said.
The candidate mentioned social-emotional learning (SEL), noting there is a line item on the ESSER budget for SEL expenses. Boelter said from what she’s studied about SEL, the method is focused on tracking how students think and feel and reporting that data.
“I guess some parents who are tired of high-stakes testing might say, ‘Why are we introducing more assessments that track and profile kids’ behavior,’ especially if a lot of it is kept or reported online,” she said. “I guess SEL materials are controversial, just as CRT was.”
Boelter said with these changes, parents may not always know what is being taught under the terminology such as SEL and CRT.
The candidate would like to have parents and taxpayers get involved and be informed of how the money is being spent. Boelter said the board should make choices that reflect what the parents and taxpayers want.
Graham said one of the biggest impacts of the COVID pandemic was a stall in student learning. From her own experience as an educator who taught virtually for nine months during the 2020-21 school year, the candidate said she and her colleagues were pleasantly surprised at how much students did learn.
“Kids were learning but when looking at how schools measure learning and when we look at our (Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction) report cards it is based on test scores and growth we know that being in school is the best place for kids,” Graham said.
She would like to see some of the ESSER III funds used to pay for professional development to help teachers learn how they could modify their instruction and target areas such as reading and math, especially for the district’s youngest learners. Graham said the district could also use the money to look at different approaches to the curriculum such as science-based approaches to reading and using technology to teach reading and math skills.
“It’s really about finding materials to help students to catch up,” the candidate said.
Lund said given the “horrendous experiences of the last two years” the district needs to thoughtfully and intentionally address student learning needs caused by the disruptions of school closures due to COVID.
The candidate believes ESSER III funds should be spent on supports for student and staff mental health and for teacher and staff professional development.
“This would be to help them better support student learning based on what we’ve learned from the experiences of the last two years,” he said.
Lund also believes the district should invest in materials and technology to support student learning in the event of any short-term school closures caused by the pandemic. He would also like to see some of the ESSER III money spent on face masks and other personal protective equipment to keep staff and students safe during in-person learning.
Wiedenfeld the district has to take into account the requirements for how the money can be spent. In a general sense, she would like the funds to be used to create more opportunities for students and make sure all the students are meeting academic requirements.She cited numbers that showed while some of the children were excelling or meeting requirements, others were below the standards.
“I think ultimately a school’s job is to have children meet academic requirements and leave school prepared for either college, the workforce, farming, whatever it is that individual student is looking to do,” the candidate said. “School needs to meet the needs of each child regardless of what their future plans are.”
Since the start of the school year, the district has required students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside district facilities during the school day. Do you agree with this decision and why or why not?
Boelter said the topic of masks has been pretty divisive and she’s seen this play out at school board meetings she has attended.
“Are we doing it right and according to who?” she said, adding that at one point Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said masks didn’t do anything to prevent the spread of COVID, then masks were mandated before there were recommendations of double and triple-masking, and most recently the CDC remarked masks are ineffectual to combat an aerosol virus.
“I think the business of lockdowns and masks will probably emerge as being more detrimental to kids than any of the benefits they were supposed to provide,” the candidate said.
Boelter does not support mandating masks but is in favor of allowing people to have a choice whether to wear a face covering or not.
“I think it’s a personal choice but science just doesn’t support the efficacy of masks,” the candidate said.
Graham believes many people had hoped and thought “that we would be in a different place at this point. We’re coming on two years of the pandemic and we’ve really found that we can’t predict the future and we do have to follow the virus and the pandemic where it leads us.
“We really can’t base decisions on feelings, we have to do what’s going to keep people safe and also what’s going to help keep our school staffed so that kids can be in school,” the candidate said.
She remarked how there wasn’t a need for masks during the summer but then the Delta variant arrived and was more transmissible; at the same time there were staffing concerns due to lack of substitutes so if teachers were out sick, the district needed to find ways to ensure in-person learning could continue.
“That’s the main thing — we need kids in the classroom,” Graham said. “We didn’t want them going back and forth with virtual.”
The candidate agrees with the district’s decision to require masks in the fall. She did agree with the masking metrics brought forward by superintendent Tonya Olson in November that was voted down by the board. However, with omicron Graham feels it’s a new phase of the pandemic.
“I just don’t think we can have masks optional. I think it needs to be based on the science, I think we need to take into consideration what the county epidemiologist is saying, what our local doctors are saying,” she said. “Our hospitals are begging us to do every mitigation strategy possible.”
Graham said the district is part of a community and as such, needs to do its part to help protect everyone.
The candidate is hopeful in the future, whether it’s in two months, the end of the year or in the fall, that masks won’t be necessary.
Personally, Graham does not want her children to have to wear masks at school but believes it is necessary to keep everyone safe, keep the school staffed and keep the schools open.
Lund agrees with the district’s decision.
“It’s been shown that wearing well-fitting masks, preferably KN95 or N95 masks, does help to reduce the spread of COVID,” he said. “I do support continuing the face mask mandate in the school district as long as it continues to be recommended by the Jefferson County Health Department and the CDC.”
Wiendenfeld feels the district enacted the mitigation measure without having metrics to base the decision on.
“I know they are trying to implement that now but I think it’s a little late,” she said. “It should have been available and ready to go.”
The candidate said since there were no masks required to attend summer school, the assumption was this would continue to be true going into the academic year. Wiedenfeld said the district should have been more prepared in case masking would be necessary and what metrics would be followed in making that determination.
She said in addition to no metric for making the mask decision, the district also lacked data to base the decision on.
“This is all something we’ve been in for two years, it’s a stressful situation but we don’t want to feel like it’s going to last forever,” Wiedenfeld said. “I personally don’t want to feel like masks are going to be the new norm. As a community member and a parent, having the information of when we’re going to wear masks or when we’re not and having a metric system they can base it off of would have been a little bit more validating and comprehensive. I think the way it was implemented could have been done better.”