Both Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School will be celebrating Homecoming this week, culminating with Friday night football games. The L-Cats will host the Lodi Blue Devils and the Warriors will host Horicon Marshmen; kick off for both games is set for 7 p.m.
Prior to the football contests, each school will have a parade. The L-Cats parade will get underway at 4 p.m. Due to the location of the new athletic facility, the parade will begin at the Rock Lake Activity Center, proceed southwest on West Madison Street and then go south on Main Street through the downtown area. The route will continue for several blocks before turning left on East Park Place and heading right into the high school parking lot. The pep rally will immediately follow the parade at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the athletic field where the king and queen will be announced.
Lakeside Lutheran will have its parade at 5 p.m., with the route going in a similar direction as the Lake Mils route before culminating at the Alum Zone in the high school’s east gym, from 5:30-7 p.m.
The theme of the Lake Mills event is ‘Clash of the Climates’ with seniors as the jungle, juniors given the ocean/tropics, sophomores as the tundras and freshman as mountains.
Lakeside’s Homecoming theme is Superheroes and Villains. Seniors will decorate based on the pairing of Batman vs. The Joker; juniors were given Spider-Man vs. The Green Goblin; sophomores will be focused on the battle between Superman vs. Lex Luthor, and freshmen will take on Thor vs. Loki.