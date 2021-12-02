When Luke Wiedenfeld began his tenure as the Lake Mills High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, he and the students wanted to have a small barn to use for educational purposes. Through grants and a donation, the L-Cat barn, a wooden structure has been brought to the school for classroom use.
“This opens the door for an outdoor learning space,” the teacher said of the pre-built barn that was delivered in October.
The barn was funded through a $7,000 grant from the FFA alumni, which received the money from the 2019 Farm Technology Days.
“When we worked there, we actually saw these barns on display for sale,” Wiedenfeld said. “We thought, ‘yes, this is perfect. It’s exactly what we need.’ It worked out great.”
Local insurance agent Rick Finger with Rural Mutual Insurance donated an additional $2,500.
The barn has two stalls for visiting large animals that will come for day visits but not stay on the school property overnight.
Wiedenfeld said typically when someone brings in a large animal, he or a student needs to keep the animal in the trailer. This limits the type of access the teens have to see the animal.
“We don’t have anywhere to tie them up so they’re in a trailer for show and tell,” he said.
Olivia Olson said the barn will provide a more comfortable and stable environment for the visiting animals while allowing students to get a better view of any demonstrations or guest speakers.
Beau Schroeder added the pens will be securely gated so there won’t be any concern about animals getting loose.
“This brings a lot of excitement for the kids,” Wiedenfeld said.
According to Wiedenfeld, this semester he has 110 students in his classes; this accounts for nearly one-fifth of the high school population. The FFA currently has 64 members.
The barn isn’t the only structure that will benefit the agriculture classes. The district is building a new greenhouse that will be located near the agriculture classroom doors.
The high school previously had a small greenhouse structure that was put up in the late 1990s, said Wiedenfeld. He described it as more of a warming hut to start plants than a full-service greenhouse.
The greenhouse is being paid for by $10,000 from Farm Technology Days and an $800 donation from the Larry Peters family. The district is using $205,415 from the ESSER II federal money and any costs not covered by those three funds will be paid for with district fund balance.
The agriculture students are already looking forward to what they want to attempt to grow in the greenhouse. Wiedenfeld said there have been suggestions of poinsettias, a pizza garden, lavender, and other flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables.
“It’s going to be a lot of trial and error,” the high school teacher said.
The greenhouse will provide educational opportunities beyond the agriculture curriculum. Wiedenfeld plans to have the high school culinary classes use the fresh produce from the greenhouse for their recipes.
“I know I’m looking forward to all the new opportunities this is going to provide for our FFA. With the new greenhouse we can have fruits, vegetables, and flowers that we can use. And we can give kids that hands-on experience with everything and showing them how things are grown,” said Kenzie Nielsen.
Brenden Junkers said the barn and greenhouse will allow students a chance to get real life hands-on agriculture experiences.
Wiedenfeld hopes to have the barn and greenhouse opened spring of 2022, hopefully before the end of the current academic year.
The members of the FFA joke that each day Wiedenfeld is checking out the progress on the greenhouse. The teacher readily admits he gets excited to see the progress being made.
“They even gave me own hardhat so I can go out there,” he said.
“This barn and this greenhouse is going to affect kids who come through this classroom, science classrooms and foods classes for so many more years to come,” said senior Zander Barketallah. “It’s amazing to give that experience to people and be able to educate kids.”