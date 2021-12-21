Three days after the Lake Mills School Board had its first look at the results of a community survey to gauge support of two referendums, the group decided to put the questions on the November ballot instead of moving forward with an April referendum. The board does not intend to scale back or make any adjustments to the scope and scale of the plan for the new school. Instead, it will focus its effort on letting the public know why an intermediate school housing grades 3-5 is necessary.
“I hate to be the skunk at the garden party, but I think we have some more work to do,” said board President Bob Dimperio at Thursday’s work session. “I think we can refine some things and we can understand some things better and we can communicate those things better to the members of our community.”
During the regular Dec. 13 school board meeting, a representative from School Perceptions provided the results from the community-wide survey that had a 22% response rate representing 1,044 completed surveys. The responses related to building a fourth school showed 88% of staff who live in the district voted definitely or probably yes and 67% of resident non-staff parents provided the same response. For non-parent and non-staff members 43% replied with definitely or probably yes while 35% voted definitely no and 12% voted probably no. Also, 10% of the respondents who fall within that category voted undecided.
In the question about support for a recurring $750,000 operational referendum 76% of resident staff members voted definitely or probably yes and 61% of non-staff parent residents voted yes. For the non-parent, non-staff residents, 38% voted definitely no and 11% responded probably no with 12% undecided and 39% would definitely or probably support the operational referendum.
Board Vice President Amy Litscher at the work session said the district must listen to the survey results and felt it would be best to have the referendum questions on the November ballot to allow for more time to educate the public about the need for a fourth school and why the additional operational funding would be necessary. The other board members agreed with Litscher.
Board Clerk Dawn Delaney said the district should try to gather more feedback from the community, especially those who were less inclined to vote in favor of the referendum questions.
“What are they opposed to,” she said. “Maybe part of it is convincing them there is a need, maybe that hasn’t come across as well yet. That we really do need space at the elementary school.”
Superintendent Tonya Olson viewed the survey as an exploratory phase serving as a nice jumping off point. She said it stirred the interest of the community and now people are asking questions about the facility needs.
The surveys allowed the public to add comments and among those brought forward during the work session included the concern about the location being too far from downtown and the perceived challenges it posed to students who walked or biked to school; wondering if the new building could house grades 6-8 and have the current middle school be used for grades 3-5; the number of facility referendums asked in the past 15-plus years; and the fact taxes are already high.
The board felt these comments could be addressed when informing the public on why it was asking for the new school.
Moving the referendum to November also creates a bit of a shortened timeline to put the questions before the voters if it were to fail. Litscher said based on state requirements, if the referendum were to be put on the April ballot and fail, the district would be unable to pose the questions until April 2023. If the referendums appeared on the November ballot and had a less favorable outcome, the district would be able to bring it to a public vote five months later.
The one possible downfall of waiting until November would be having two new members join the board since Delaney and Dimperio have both submitted declarations of non-candidacy for the spring election. One board member said the new members may not be supportive of the projects, and it is essential to have the entire board back the referendums.