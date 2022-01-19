The Lake Mills Area School District will have seats at nearly every grade level for families looking to open-enroll their children. The school board approved the annual open enrollment availability at its Jan. 10 meeting.
The school board approved the following open enrollment availability: kindergarten – 6, first grade – 6, third grade -15, fifth grade – 19, sixth grade – 22, seventh grade – 5, eighth grade – 16, ninth grade – 5, eleventh grade – 5, and twelfth grade – 16.
The number of spots available for open enrollment is based on the projected 2022-23 enrollment for each grade level in the district, including students who are already open enrolled, and grade capacity. Superintendent Tonya Olson explained the capacity is based on the number of current sections per grade level and the ideal number of students in each classroom.
For example, there is a capacity for 120 first grade students in the 2022-23 school year based on the plan of 20 children in each of the six first grade classrooms, she said.
The superintendent said if the district goes beyond the ideal capacity numbers, it needs to either allow for more students per class or determine if it would be necessary to add another section to the grade. If another classroom is added, the district would need to hire a new teacher. Olson said the number of available open enrollment seats would not require adding another section at any of the grade levels.
The board voted to not allow any new open enrollment in 4K, fourth grade and tenth grade. Olson said the board will need to vote on an updated open enrollment space at an upcoming meeting; the numbers presented showed opening in second grade however, there will be no spots available for that class next year.
With the elementary school recently reported as already being undersized for the current student population, Olson understands people might wonder why the district is allowing open enrollments.
“People are asking ‘Are we just opening the flood gates and letting anybody come in.’ And no, I really don’t want to do that because I don’t want to get to that tipping point … where I would have to hire a new teacher. We’re trying to avoid adding staff because of class sizes,” she said.
Olson said while the open enrollment spaces exist, the district does not typically fill all the available seats. Additionally, she said the open enrollment seats that do get filled are typically at the lower grade levels.
The openings do not include any available spots for pupils who will need to be enrolled in special education programs. According to the open enrollment spaces document provided by the district office, nearly every special education program is already over capacity for the current academic year.
“(In special education) we’re always trying to keep that student to teacher ratio low,” Olson said, adding it is common for school districts to not have any open enrollment availability for special education programs. “We’re already pretty tight with capacity in those programs. We have kids who are being added to those programs throughout the school year through the referral process so we don’t want to keep adding extra students (through open enrollment).”