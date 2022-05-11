The Lake Mills School Board approved hiring a new at-risk teaching position for the upcoming school year to oversee the Crossroads Alternative Program (CAP) during its Monday night meeting.
High school assistant principal Steve Considine, CAP is an alternative education program that assists students who are either behind in their credits or are struggling with the traditional school setting. Students receive academic instruction either during a morning or afternoon session and the district works to assist the participants in finding employment for the portion of the day they are not in class.
According to District Administrator Tonya Olson, Lake Mills had previously been part of a CAP co-op with the Johnson Creek School District, which served as the host site for the program. However, Johnson Creek no longer has a need for the program and with the resignation of the CAP teacher, will discontinue the co-op agreement, the district administrator said.
She said the district had previously discussed creating an ad hoc committee to study the possibility of bringing the program in-house to the Lake Mills High School prior to learning the co-op would be dissolved.
“However, with this new revelation, it’s forcing us to speed up this process a bit,” Olson said, adding she still felt it would be beneficial to have an ad hoc committee “because we still have work to do on the program.”
One of the reasons the district was looking to bring the program in-house was the possibility of no longer needing to be concerned about transportation. Olson said while part of the CAP co-op the district would be busing students back and forth to Johnson Creek for instruction. According to the district administrator, the transportation between communities created challenges to get students into work experience placement depending on when they were at the school.
Bringing the program in-house would also allow greater flexibility for students who were interested in taking electives and “being able to build out their schedule accordingly whereas they were pretty locked in the schedule over in Johnson Creek,” Olson said. “This was no fault of the Johnson Creek School District at all, it’s just the transportation hurdle.”
The district is anticipating to have 10 high school students enroll in the program for the 2022-23 school year but Olson pointed out the number fluctuates throughout the year as some students take part in CAP all year, a few leave before the end of the academic year and others join after the school year has already begun.
“We’d like this committee to revamp that program and provide education credits for graduation but also advance the academic and career planning to be able to get students out into the workforce; get them some different skills to help them be successful in life,” Olson said.
The district paid a bit more than $100,000 a year to take part in the co-op with Johnson Creek.
“Obviously, we’re going to have staffing costs but we will no longer have the transportation costs that we are currently having,” Olson said.
She said once an at-risk teacher is hired the district will have a better idea of how much CAP will cost.
“We’re very hopeful about being able to hire a teacher for this program,” Olson said.
Possible future changes to 4KWhile nothing will be changing in the 2022-23 school year, Olson asked the board to consider if the district should amend the 4-year-old kindergarten schedule from four days a week to five days.
“As we started to look at the potential of a new building it has forced us to take a closer look at our 4K program overall just in order to be able to offer a program that meets the needs of our kids and our families,” the district administrator said.
Olson has heard from families who report challenges on finding daycare services.
“As we were starting to talk about the potential for wraparound child care for that, that’s actually how the topic arose,” she said. “We said, ‘What would we do on Fridays for wraparound care? We can’t offer full-day child care at that time.’”
Moving to a five day week for 4K would impact the program’s cost to the district. While classes meet four days a week, 4K teachers work five days a week with one day set aside for family outreach. However, paraeducators who work at the Methodist Church site only work four days and the district would incur costs to have them work an additional day each week.
Additionally, teachers would need to find alternative outreach programs, which Olson said could be conducted as family night activities at the school instead of home visits.
She said there are a specific number of instructional hours required for 4K so the times when classes are conducted would need to be adjusted to be spread out over five days instead of four. This could create a larger gap of time between the morning and afternoon 4K classes.
The district administrator plans to survey families to determine if they would be in favor of increasing 4K to five days each week and what type of child care needs they have during the four day program.
Other board news:
• Recognized seven staff members who will be retiring at the conclusion of the school year: Kathy Wollin, high school guidance and athletics secretary; Julie Schwecke, middle school art teacher; Jan Vanderheiden, middle school library paraeducator; JoAnne Russo, third grade teacher; Jenni Nichols, Title 1 reading specialist; Randy Lucas, custodian; and Mark Ward, custodian.
• Recognized staff anniversaries: Ellen Russell, 20 years, French teacher; Tracy Voigt, 25 years, math teacher; Julie Schwecke, 20 years, art teacher; Joe Kiefer, 20 years, art teacher; Traci Zietlow, 20 years, kindergarten teacher; and Mark Ward, 10 years, custodian.
• Approved a bid from Badgerland Roofing in the amount of $42,980 to repair areas of the high school roof.