Lake Mills High School food pantry The Mill serves dual purpose

It’s Friday morning at The Mill, the student operated food pantry at the Lake Mills High School, and students in the ages 18-21 transitions program are preparing the weekly order.
Braden Topel scans the shelves for a can of refried beans. Once he finds the item, he puts it into a brown paper bag. Logan Thorman reads off the next item on the shopping list for Topel to grab from the repurposed shelves. At the same time, Josh Davis places canned and dried goods on the shelves; he determines the correct location with a bit of assistance of Vanessa Ziehme.
Ziehme, the transitions program teacher, said typically there are three orders each week but this time there’s only one.
“When we get a lot of orders, it can take longer to get them all packed up,” she said. “At times there can be six or seven people in here getting the orders together; we get it set up like an assembly line.”
A small room located inside a larger classroom on the lower level of the high school serves as the location of The Mill. There are a set of repurposed shelving units on one wall while a refrigerator and freezer are set on the adjacent wall.
According to Ziehme, The Mill was started about six years ago but it has only been since the 2020-21 school year when the transitions program became involved with the pantry. The transitions program is for high school graduates who have individualized education plans and are working on long-range goals. Ziehme said the goals can include vocational skills for employment, many of which can be learned through the school-operated pantry.
“It also teaches communication and teamwork because our (transitions) students often tend to like to work on their own. So, we’re preparing them to work with co-workers and follow directions,” she said.
As part of operating The Mill, the transition students shop for any necessary items, compare the prices of the groceries at the store, use the order forms to determine what needs to be bought, stock the pantry shelves like how shelves are stocked at retail stores, and use the order forms to pick the needed items from The Mill to be packed.
“These are things we were already doing, like going grocery shopping, but now there’s a bigger purpose behind it,” Ziehme said.
“I get to see the satisfaction in their faces of being able to do this work,” she said. “That’s the most rewarding part for me.”
Helping students and their familiesAny student and their family is eligible to use The Mill, regardless of income.
“Whoever needs it can use it,” Ziehme said. “And even kids who are in school, maybe they forgot their lunch or they need a hygiene product, they can stop by during the day to pick it up.”
Students and families interested in putting in orders use an online Google form found on the right side of the high school’s website, https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/lmhs/. The form is available in English and Spanish. This online form offers anonymity to whoever is ordering since instead of asking for a name, the form asks for a student identification number.
Each of the brown paper bags filled with the grocery order is labeled with the multi-digit code school identification number. Each Friday, the grocery bags are placed outside of the lower gym doors so students or families can just grab their orders without needing to interact with staff or other students.
“There is so much stigma surrounding using food pantries and I wish there wasn’t,” Ziehme said. “Some people do feel embarrassed when they do need so I think it’s just a great way to knock out that concern.”
The order forms serve as an outline for what items the transitions students may need to purchase during the weekly trip to the grocery store.
“We have some shelf stable items but for things like milk and other perishables, we don’t want to have those sitting around and going to waste,” Ziehme said. “So, we pick those up when they are ordered.”
The food purchases are made using monetary donations and funds raised through efforts by the Interact Club, the high school version of the Rotary Club. Interact Club also hosts food drives and takes food donations to help stock The Mill.
The increase in grocery prices has put some limitations on The Mill. At one time, orders could include multiple items from each of the food categories. Now, there are limitations on how much each student or family can order.
“With the price of groceries now we’re a little worried,” she said. “This order we just stocked for one family was over $100.”
“We’re getting entire grocery lists,” Ziehme added. “We actually had to slim down the order form because we were going through our funds so fast. We can’t provide three bottles of all-purpose cleaners or multiple cans of vegetables anymore.”