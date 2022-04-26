Taking part in a musical production requires cast members to learn lines and music, choreography, and stage directions. For students involved in this weekend’s musical at Lakeside Lutheran High School, they also needed to learn to play instruments.
The members of the school’s drama department will be presenting the Tony Award-winning musical “School of Rock,” based on the 2003 film of the same name. The musical follows the plot line of out-of-work musician Dewey Finn who pretends to be a substitute teacher in order to get a job at a prestigious prep school. He discovers the musical abilities of the students and decides to form a group that will take part in an upcoming Battle of the Bands.
Director Kristina Meinel, a 2006 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, chose to perform “School of Rock” for the spring musical because she loves the score, it’s a popular show, and has won multiple awards.
“I was also trying to pick a show based on who I think is going to come out for the show and how many kids I would have,” Meinel said. “Mostly, I want to pick a show based on what I think the kids will like to do.”
The director said “School of Rock” is definitely different from musicals Lakeside Lutheran has performed in prior years. She said when many people think of musicals, they think of older, classic shows
“It’s a rock show so you have that rock and roll element and it’s not the typical classic musical,” she said. “With it being a rock show you get different kinds of voices coming in to sing. And then obviously adding that element of the kids playing instruments on stage.”
With the majority of the musical’s plot surrounding Dewey Finn teaching the children to play rock music, a number of the students performing in the show also had to learn the instruments their characters play.
“I would say most of them learned (to play) for the show, some of them had a basic knowledge before,” Meinel said. “Honestly, Juan Gulrud taught most of them. He really took ownership of the show and he made sure everyone else was doing what they needed to do to make the show good. And he did it in a humble way; he’s an awesome leader.”
Coincidentally, Gulrud plays the role of Dewey Finn in the musical.
Gulrud, a junior, plays guitar, drums and piano; this was the first time he’s ever taught anyone to play an instrument.
He said his castmates were “really fast learners and once I composed the sheet music from standard notation to tabs and hand it to them they were able to learn at their own pace.”
“I had to learn to solo on guitar and I never knew how to do anything like that,” he said.
Gulrud decided to audition for the musical because he knew it was going to be an overall fun experience. The junior was familiar with the film and knew playing the character of Dewey Finn, who was portrayed by Jack Black, “would be extremely fun.”
“My character gets to ad lib a lot so each time is different when I get on the stage,” he said.
Junior Elijah Grow was cast as Freddie, the drummer of the student band. It’s a role that has played a part in his life since he was younger.
“The reason I started playing music and playing drums is because of the original movie,” he said. “My parents showed me it in fourth grade and I immediately became obsessed with rock music and I’ve been playing drums ever since.”
Being part of the show has actually reignited Grow’s zeal for playing music.
“I hadn’t been playing music all that much but now all I want to do when I get home is play music,” he said.
Freshman Noelle Vanderhoof plays student Summer Hathaway, who is tasked with being the band’s manager.
“I really love musical theater and I love musicals,” she said. “And the environment is really fun to be a part of and the people involved are just really cool.”
While the character of Summer is a bit pushy at times, Vanderhoof said she is nothing like that, but noted it has been a fun experience getting to be someone who is so unlike herself.
The three students are excited to see the audience reaction to the musical.
“Everyone should come out and watch it,” Grow said.
Meinel is also looking forward to the audience reaction to the rock musical and just overall having musical theater back at the school. Last year, the school put on a play and in the early part of 2020, had been preparing for “High School Musical,” which was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. The last musical performed on Lakeside’s stage was in the spring of 2018.
“I’m really proud of the kids and I’m really proud of how hard they worked and I just love working with them,” the director said. “I can’t wait for them to have an audience so they can show off their hard work.”
“School of Rock” will be performed at the high school on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for reserved floor seats and $5 general admission bleacher seats; tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting the school office at 920-648-2321 or at office@llhs.org.