While sitting in her office Friday afternoon, Erin Siedschlag joked that in her new position, it will be a change having most of the students shorter than her. After spending more than a decade working with high school students, the children she will see in the hallways each day will range in from 4-year-old kindergartners to fourth graders.
Siedschlag was hired as the Lake Mills Elementary School principal in April, replacing Amanda Thompson who shifted to the role of district director of teaching and learning.
“I always felt I was missing part of the spectrum,” Siedschlag said. “I have the whole second half of the spectrum in my work history and my knowledge bank, but I was missing all those foundational early learning.”
She feels taking on the position is the next step in her own educational journey, which is one of the reasons Siedschlag pursued the position.
The new principal is quite familiar with the Lake Mills School District; she and her husband moved to the community six years ago and their two children are both enrolled in the school district.
“The community drew us in right away,” she said.
Being able to work in the community she lived was one of the reasons Siedschlag wanted to serve as the elementary school principal .
“When I saw the Lake Mills job open, it was like ‘dream job,’” Siedschlag said.
Another reason Siedschlag wanted to serve as the elementary school principal was to cut down on the two-hour round trip commute to Waupun.
Immediately prior to taking the elementary school job, she was an administrator of the Waupun junior and senior high school serving as the assistant principal for three years and two years as the head principal.
Before getting into education administration roles, Siedschlag taught high school social studies at Clinton High School for 10 years. During the final three years in that position, Siedschlag was also a part-time dean of students.
The desire to move into school administration has to do with Siedschlag looking at the big picture and “knowing all of the moving parts. That’s how my brain works, that’s how I see the world,” the administrator said. “Additionally, I’ve always liked to help others and I see the administrative role as the ability to reach more students by helping teachers.”
Her experience in the classroom goes back to her youth; Siedschlag’s mom was an educator.
“I grew up helping in her classroom if I didn’t have school or on the weekends; that kind of started my interest in the field,” the new principal said.
Siedschlag attended UW-Platteville and initially planned to study business though an influential high school teacher believed the woman would go into the field of education.
“When I started going to school and I started really learning even deeper into the social studies – like psychology and sociology and history – I found that was a passion area of mine,” the new principal said. “I’d always babysat and enjoyed being with kids and then it clicked – education was where I needed to go.”
As the new academic year gets underway, Siedschlag is looking forward to experiencing the students’ joy of learning.
“When you look at what a kindergartner can learn, everything is new and it’s great,” she said. “And I’m looking forward to how much I can grow as a person and a professional by being here… I’m so excited and I’m ready to have kids back in the building.”