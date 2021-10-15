Last year, a school with local ties had a massive increase in the number of student enrollees. The pupil population went from 183 in 2019-20 to nearly 900 in 2020-21. All of these children were considered as living in the district and for the most part could not be denied enrollment. Thankfully, the school didn’t have to worry about overflowing classrooms. School was conducted entirely virtually.
JEDI is an exclusively virtual school composed of consortium school districts offering curriculum for 4-year-old kindergarten through grade 12. The program has its own teaching staff and allows students to access recorded courses any time of the day. Additionally, each student is assigned a learning coach to assist the child with navigating coursework and each pupil has a personal education plan.
Among its membership districts are Lake Mills, Marshall, Waterloo, Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Milton, Poynette, Sun Prairie and Whitewater.
Director of JEDI Jamie Syvrud said a total of 890 consortium students among the 18 districts that are members of JEDI enrolled in the virtual school last year. The consortium student enrollment for 2019-2020 was 183.
Syvrud said the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the student enrollments. During the 2020-21 academic year, JEDI worked with four of the districts to be used as the sole virtual option; the virtual school worked with the staff of those districts to assist with learning coach responsibilities.
“Other students came to us from their districts looking for a reputable virtual option that was not synchronous because their district was only offering synchronous options. Families needed to be flexible in how their students were educated and when they were able to complete education,” the JEDI director said. “For example, if parents worked the first shift, they were better able to help their children with school during typical second shift hours.”
Across the state, virtual charter schools saw massive increases in student enrollments. According to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction (DPI), virtual charter enrollment surged by 84% in 2020-21, from 8,696 to 16,020. The DPI also shows that as of the current school year there are approximately 50 charter schools identified as exclusively or primarily virtual with five newly added this year.
The number of JEDI students fell by more than half for 2021-22 with 366 consortium pupils enrolled in the fully virtual school. However, seven more districts joined the consortium this year to bring that total to 25.
As for more districts joining the consortium, Syvrud believes it was to offer families a high-quality virtual option.
“Districts also found that the number of families looking for a virtual option is much lower this year than last year, so it wasn’t feasible to create something within their district,” she said. “Joining JEDI offers them a partnership to expand options for their students in many ways, including full and part-time options while maintaining their district community.”
As to if Syvrud has seen an increase in inquiries about JEDI, in light of many districts pulling any type of virtual learning option and many students getting a first look at virtual education last year, she said the number of requests for information is the same as prior years.
“I think that most families want to be able to send their students to school, but when that is difficult for any reason, JEDI is available,” the director said. “Our increase in enrollments this year is primarily in two specific areas — elementary because of not being vaccinated yet, and 11th and 12 graders. We have heard from the 11th and 12th graders that they like the virtual format and the flexibility it allows for them to do other life activities — like maintain a job or travel for sports.”