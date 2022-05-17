Students who enroll in one of Lake Mills High School’s technology and engineering courses for the 2022-23 school year will have the opportunity to learn skills for future careers with additional equipment provided through a $25,000 grant.
Lake Mills was one of 21 school districts awarded funds to establish or expand fabrication laboratories, also known as fab labs. The grants, totaling more than $508,000, were supplied through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The grant announcement was made May 17 during an event at Stoughton High School.
“WEDC has invested more than $3.9 million over the past seven years to provide 106 schools across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”
According to a release, the fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Lab Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes by elementary, middle, junior high or high school students.
“Fab labs provide students throughout Wisconsin with access to the hands-on experience and training necessary to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow and beyond,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We’re glad to be awarding these funds to 21 school districts today so they can establish or expand their fab lab programs, which continue to benefit entire communities across our state by fostering collaboration, bolstering access to technology, encouraging innovation, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”
Amanda Thompson, the school district’s director of teaching and learning, said the money will be used to add new equipment to the high school’s existing technology and engineering program.
“We’re really looking at making sure our students have the necessary skills for future careers,” she said.
Thompson said Jeff Lehr, who has been hired to serve as the high school’s technology and engineering teacher beginning in the 2022-23 school year, has already provided input on the type of machines he would like to have in the classroom.
“He’s already provided a list of what he’s hoping to add to the classroom space,” she said.
Among the equipment being considered are CNC machines, laser printers, 3D scanners, and vinyl cutters, Thompson said.
“This grant is one more step towards attaining the goals in our strategic plan of expanding opportunities for apprenticeships and internships in technical careers. This, along with the update to our high school technical education facilities in 2020, are moving our students forward on their journey to graduate from LMHS college and career ready,” said district administrator Tonya Olson.
The director of teaching and learning said not only will the fab lab grant provide more opportunities for students already enrolled in the technology and engineering programs to use updated technology they may use in a future career, but also help grow the program and get more students to enroll in those courses.
“We want to just really widen the scope to let kids know there are so many different careers out there in the field of technology and engineering,” Thompson said. “This is really giving them real world application and can lead to youth apprenticeship and work experience for them; they can earn certifications so they can further their career. They are able to use their time in high school more efficiently so when they graduate and go to either a two-year, four-year (college) or out into your career you already have some certifications to use.”
As a condition of the grant, the district must provide matching funding. Thompson said there is money in the curriculum budget to pay for the $25,000 district contribution. Additionally, she plans to connect with the community partners to see if there is any desire to contribute financially.