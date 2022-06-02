Lake Mills High School seniors were recently recognized for receiving scholarships at a May 22 event. A total of 43 students received scholarships, which totaled $1,086,050.
• Hannah Alexander: Ferguson Family Scholarship — $10,000; Sons of the American Legion Scholarship — $500; Powerlifting Scholarship/McKendree University — $4,000; Academic Scholarship/McKendree University — $14,000; Dick Soper Award — no amount provided
• Ava Belling: Mari E. Nahn Memorial Scholarship — $1,500; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library Scholarship — $1,000; Clinton B. Setz Athletic Scholarship — $1,500; Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship/UW-Milwaukee — $4,000 (over four years)
• Kaitlin Borchert: Mari E. Nahn Scholarship — $1,500; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Chris Stilling Memorial Scholarship — $1,000; LMEA Teaching Scholarship — $500; Presidential Scholarship/Edgewood College — $84,000 (over four years)
• Katrina Breaker: Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation — $1,000; Scott W. Hulstein Award — $500; Carol ‘Bugs’ Sanft Scholarship — $2,500; Fort HealthCare Partners Scholarship — $1,500; Francis F. Carnes Scholarship — $4,000
• David Bruce: Nelson H. Falk Scholarship — $1,000; Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship — $500; Lake Mills Light and Water Scholarship — $1,000
• Andrew Carpenter: William Klecker Scholarship — $2,000; UW-Stevens Point Presidential Gold Scholarship — $2,000; UW-Stevens Point Pointer Promise Scholarship — $500
• Josephina Cefalu: Engsberg Family Scholarship — $1,000; Red Cross Scholarship — $500; Rotary Scholarship — $2,000; Bucky’s Promise/UW-Madison — $100,000 (over four years); Mercile J. Lee Scholar/UW-Madison — no amount provided (over four years)
• Brayden Ciesiolka: Marvin Maasch Scholarship — $100
• Baylei Crenshaw: Harvest Blessings Foundation Scholarship — $500; Grand Canyon University Faculty Scholarship — $34,400 (over four years)
• Josue Cruz: Technical Excellence Scholarship — $6,750; Scholars of Promise — no amount provided
• Angelina Dressel: Academic Excellence Scholarship — $9,000; Clara E. Hein Scholarship — $4,500; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; National Merit Scholarship — $2,500; Tammy Hafenstein Scholarship — $500; Heinrich Scholarship — $500; Georgetown Scholarship — $200,000 (over four years)
• Gray Frandy: Lake Mills Educators Scholarship — $600
• Kiersten Gonzalez: Rotary Scholarship — $1,000
• Justice Griffee: Tyranena Ladies Club Scholarship — $1,200; WRMC Medical Staff Scholarship — $6,000; ALCHA Scholarship — $1,500; American Legion Post 67 Scholarship — $1,000; FFA Alumni Scholarship — $1,000
• Gabriele Hack: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67 Scholarship — $500; Rotary Scholarship — $2,000; Marjorie M. Bradt Scholarship — $1,500; American Legion Post 67 Scholarship — $1,000
• Michael Hafenstein: Academic Merit Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship — $76,000 (over four years); Destination Milwaukee School of Engineering Scholarship — $12,000 (over four years); Sons of the American Legion Scholarship — $500
• Carolyn Hanrahan: Devor Scholarship — $5,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000
• Jadyn Haseleu: E. Jeff Netzow — $1,000; Academic Merit Scholarship/UW-Platteville — $1,500
• Olivia Karlen: Ooh La La Scholarship — $500; Handeyside Scholarship — $1,000; Carol ‘Bugs’ Sanft Scholarship — $2,500; St. Olaf Presidential Scholarship — $120,000 (over four years)
• Katelyn Kitsembel: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67 Scholarship — $500; Lions Scholarship — $1,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Carol ‘Bugs’ Sanft Scholarship — $2,500
• Weston Klein: Ferguson Family Scholarship — $10,000
• Lukas Kleinfeldt: Roland ‘Doc’ Liebenow Memorial Scholarship — $1,000; William P. Schmeisser Memorial Scholarship — $3,000
• Tessa Kottwitz: Clinton B. Setz Academic Scholarship — $1,500
• Sydney Lewellin: East Stroudsburg Volleyball Athletic Scholarship — $10,000
• Allison Mitchell: Lake Mills Educators Scholarship — $600
• Holden Mock: Devor Scholarship — $5,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Lake Mills United Methodist Church Scholarship — $5,000; St. Olaf College Buntruck Scholarship — $116,000 (over four years); St. Olaf College Housing Scholarship — $12,000 (over four years)
• Mathew Nelson: Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship — $25,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Alliant Energy Children of Employees Scholarship — $1,500
• Davis Otto: Lake Mills United Methodist Church Scholarship — $1,500
• Kyle Popowski: Lyle and Becky Wallace Memorial Scholarship — $400; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Richard W. Tarnutzer Memorial Scholarship — $500
• Caleb Quest: LMMC Craig Quest Memorial Scholarship — $1,500
• Brianna Radloff: Lake Mills United Methodist Church Scholarship — $1,500; FFA Alumni Scholarship — $500
• Noah Radloff: Lake Mills United Methodist Church Scholarship — $1,500
• Logan Renz: Lake Mills Moravian Church Scholarship — no amount provided
• Nina Sapp: Joshua Moehrke Memorial Scholarship — $3,000; Lake Mills United Methodist Church Scholarship — $1,500
• Charles Schuenke: Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Merit Scholarship — $100,000 (over four years)
• Ava Stelter: Nelson H. Falk Scholarship — $1,000
• Jasper Stevens: Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills/ Mary Ellen Vinz Scholarship — $1,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000
• Chloe Thompson — Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship — $25,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000
• Abigail Toepfer: Pere Marquette Scholarship — $25,000; Magis Campus Resident Scholarship — $1,500
• Kaitlyn Twesme: Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship — $25,000; Rotary Scholarship — $1,000; National Merit Program Scholarship/Purdue University — $2,000 (over four years); Presidential Scholarship/Purdue University — $40,000 (over four years)
• Vanessa Vargas: Cicero Environmental Studies Scholarship — $500; William Klecker Scholarship — $2,000; Lake Mills United Methodist Church Scholarship — $5,000
• Sydney Williams: Carol ‘Bugs’ Sanft Scholarship — $2,500; American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Scholarship — $10,000
• Emma Zimmermann: Handeyside Scholarship — $2,000; Herb Kohl Scholarship — $10,000; DeLong Company Scholarship — $1,500; Roxanne Hundt and Megan Dalby Memorial Scholarship — no amount provided