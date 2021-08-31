After an attempt by the Lake Mills School Board to hold a special meeting Monday night was abruptly ended as members of the public caused disruption by shouting, the elected officials regrouped virtually on Tuesday afternoon to take up action on updating the COVID-19 mitigation plan.
The school board voted 3-2 in favor of requiring all 4K-12 students to wear face coverings to begin the academic year, which got underway Wednesday, Sept. 1. Voting in favor of the measure were Ken Eimers, Dawn Delaney and Brianna Behselich; Amy Litscher and Bob Dimperio voted against the motion but were the only two to accept an amendment that would have required face coverings for students in grades 4K-6.
At Tuesday afternoon’s Zoom meeting, which saw 87 people logged in, Eimers spoke about how several weeks ago, the focus was very much put on the children younger than 12 who were not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and how that impacted the mitigation plan.
He had been following the Jefferson County trends and noticed three things – youth in the county ages 12-17 had a significantly low rate of vaccination. Eimers pointed out based on that data, 6 of 10 Lake Mills students eligible for the shot would be unvaccinated.
The school board member said currently the county is matching case rates that existed at the start of the year. However, even though cases were reaching a peak, coronavirus was on a downward trend in the winter. However, current data shows the number of instances of COVID-19 has not been improving.
The third piece of data Eimers considered when determining how he would vote on face coverings was that Lake Mills as a community had one of the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases compared to all other Jefferson County municipalities.
“If you go beyond who can have a vaccine, two-thirds the students on day one in ages that can have a vaccination will not be vaccinated,” he said. “With that combination in addition to having a strain of COVID that appears to be much more contagious has given me a more conservative approach to where this mitigation plan should start in terms of face coverings,” Eimers said.
Litscher said she would prefer the district not require the older students to wear masks and asked the board to consider how face coverings would impact the involvement with extra curricular activities. Instead, she would have preferred the board allow the upper grades to start the year without face coverings and then implement masking among grades 7-12 if it became necessary.
The initial proposal put before the board by Superintendent Tonya Olson would have required starting the school year with face coverings for students who were ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which would include all children in grades 4-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade and a majority of sixth graders.
“All along we said we’d be responding to data when we started talking at the end of July,” she said. “Obviously, at that time Jefferson County was only seeing one or two cases per week. As we moved through August we really started to see those numbers climb and even from two weeks ago until now we’re seeing a dramatic climb.”
Olson reported that as of Monday, seven students in the district, who fell within the grades 4K-6 range, were reported as recently testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health COVID-19 data, as of Monday afternoon, there had been 11 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the Lake Mills Area School District, which includes all addresses within the district boundaries, in the last seven days. The LMASD is also noted as a high transmission area.
The superintendent reiterated the need for the mitigation plan to be fluid to adapt to the changing conditions.
“We are not going into the school year hoping face masks are going to be with us all year long; we also know the conditions will change,” Olson said, before relaying that she thought the number of local COVID-19 cases would get worse when November and December arrived. “I didn’t think things would get this bad quite this fast.”
The school board agreed to continue putting the COVID-19 mitigation protocols on its agendas.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to be a long-term issue,” said Dimperio.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Olson confirmed district staff would also be required to wear masks.
During Monday night’s special meeting, the board met for approximately 15 minutes before choosing to adjourn. Approximately 50 people were in attendance including two officers from the Lake Mills Police Department; no public input was allowed.
After Olson presented her information, the board tried to discuss the possible changes to the mitigation procedures. However, attendees who were vocally against face coverings began to shout over the board members. There had been a motion on the table to accept Olson’s face covering recommendation but due to the disruptions, it was unclear if there was a second, the superintendent said Tuesday.
Instead of attempting to discuss the item at hand among the yelling, the board opted to adjourn.