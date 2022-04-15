The Lake Mills School Board was given insight into progress being made on the strategic plan goals during the April 11 meeting.
Last summer, the district presented its strategic plan to the board and community members. The plan prioritizes the district’s work for five years, beginning with the current school year. There are four pillars that make up the strategic plan - fostering student engagement and learning; developing and retaining effective leadership and staff; connecting school and community; and aligning resources with needs.
“As we’ve kind of said over and over again, it’s kind of like building the plane while we’re flying it,” Superintendent Tonya Olson said. “But I’m still glad we did it that way just because there've been a lot of pieces that have fallen nicely into place that I don’t think we could have accounted for at the beginning of the school year.”
Amanda Thompson, director of learning and teaching, explained how the first pillar is being implemented. There are two goals associated with fostering student engagement and learning - ongoing professional development in order to enhance student engagement, relationships, and achievement, and develop a systematic structure to address opportunity gaps while promoting inclusivity and equity.
“When you look at that goal it feels giant but we’re trying to break it into bite-sized pieces as we go along,” Thompson said.
She said when addressing the district’s opportunity gaps the district is looking at its staff meeting structures when talking about curriculum, data, and the opportunities available to students.
To work toward the goal, the district has implemented monthly department meetings across all grade levels. The K-5 staff have been talking about reading, math and social-emotional learning. According to Thompson, the grades 6-12 teachers have department meetings and are talking about disciplinary literacy across all subject areas.
The high school teachers also have a weekly department meeting to talk about topics specific to the high school curriculum.
Additionally, there are weekly grade level meetings for grades 4K-8. She said during these meetings curriculum topics are discussed such as ensuring the staff is teaching the same types of curriculums in the classrooms.
“So more vertical alignment is happening this year than ever before,” Thompson said.
The district has also implemented rapid cycle feedback to the teacher evaluation process. Thompson said building principals work with their teachers on specific classroom goals. The administrators will go to the classrooms to observe and then quickly provide feedback.
“Math professional development has been a huge focus for us this year in 4K through 12th grade,” Thompson said. “Great things are happening in our math classrooms and we’re going to continue to raise the level of all the work that we are doing with our mathematicians in the school district.”
The next step in achieving the goal are pupil services team meetings focused on the needs of specific students and whether the child needs a little bit more assistance or a bit more of a challenge. According to Thompson the pupil services team will be able to take the information and craft individualized plans for students.
She said the district this year has implemented an intervention framework for students in grades K-8. Additionally, this is the first academic year with a reading interventionist at the middle level.
“So, connecting the dots for kindergarten through eighth grade to make sure that those interventions are seamless across the buildings,” Thompson said.
Beginning this summer, all K-8 grade teachers start to be trained in math recovery, she added.
Additionally, Olson touched on work being done to address the other pillars. As part of developing and retaining effective leadership and staff, a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes including the district office incorporating an electronic onboarding process for new staff, she said. The superintendent also said Thompson has been working on the peer mentoring project where new teachers are able to be paired up with a more experienced teacher.
Olson said next year the district plans on kicking off more of the Steeping Wellness partnership; the program aims to assist school districts to introduce wellness opportunities for employees.
As part of the connecting school and the community pillar, Olson said the district is still developing the plan to meet its goal of fostering meaningful dialogue, connections and partnerships with family and community stakeholders to nurture a culture that values diversity, mental health, varied career pathways and inclusivity.
The superintendent said action going on behind the scenes includes working with high school counselors on the career pathways “and what those desired outcomes look like for our graduates at Lake Mills High School.”
She said LMASD has also been working on a plan for mental health in the district.
Most work on the final pillar - aligning resources with needs - is focused on the upcoming November referendum, the superintendent said. Additionally, the district will continue to look at budget shortfalls as part of the fourth pillar.