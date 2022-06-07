Lake Mills School District staff may be seeing a bit larger bump in pay for the 2022-23 school year. During a special school board meeting held Monday evening, administrators proposed a 4.7% pay increase for all staff members. The soonest the board could take action on the increase would be at its June 13 regular meeting.
Superintendent Tonya Olson said administrators have been informally talking with teaching staff, whom she said have been watching the news about what type of raises other school districts have been giving to their staff for the upcoming academic year.
“The more we saw what other districts were doing it looked like almost across the board everybody was going with a 4.7% increase,” Olson said.
The superintendent explained the proposal would be to give a total of 4.7% increase, which includes the regular pay increases outlined in the district salary schedule, as opposed to adding that amount on top of the annual wage increase. She mentioned the teaching staff would prefer to see the 4.7% on top of the annual pay increase.
“The teaching staff don’t see the step increases as its raise,” Olson said.
Director of Business Services Tasha Naylor said the pay increase of 4.7% for all district employees would add $600,000 to next year’s budget.
“$600,000 is a pretty big hit,” said board president Amy Litscher.
According to Naylor the salary increase would put first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree, who had been receiving a salary of $40,000, to approximately $41,075 per year. Olson noted the average starting salary for a first-year teacher who holds a bachelor's degree is $43,000. She questioned how raising the minimum salary to $43,000 is sustainable for districts.
“From a sustainability standpoint, pending on what legislators do with giving us extra money or not, this might be a bold statement but I don’t foresee us being competitive in the long run without an operational referendum above and beyond what we’re talking about,” Naylor said, referencing the potential fall recurring operational referendum necessary to operate a new school building, which is also up for a possible referendum this fall.
The board also addressed the subject of raising the base pay for custodians, food service and other support staff positions. Olson said she wouldn’t mind taking a deeper dive into those wages, noting it is getting more challenging to hire for those positions. She said the district has been looking at comparable salaries locally at factories and retail outlets that are able to offer a higher base pay than the district.
“We need some more time to figure that out,” Olson said.