Kids who C.A.R.E.: Children creating positive impact at Lake Mills Elementary School

C.A.R.E. Squad impact

Here's what elementary school staff are saying about the fourth grade C.A.R.E. Squad

"CARE Squad does amazing things for us in the front office! We have handmade, personalized thank you notes we send out to donors and/or volunteers that they have made for us. They check on us twice a day to help us with the end of the day notes and classroom deliveries. These deliveries are often items students forgot at home and their parents have brought in or Scholastic book orders. Everyone loves getting these deliveries! They help us to keep on top of having enough ice bags made up to get us through the week in the health room. These may seem like small items, but they make a huge difference to us, our teachers and our students." -Jori Brunner, front office

"The CARE squad has been so helpful in the library this year with our Kindergarten classes. They help the Kindergarteners book shop, read to them, listen to them read, answer questions during their projects/activities, and help problem solve." -Sarah Wellman, LMC

"CARE squad has been SO helpful to me this school year. CARE squad members have been able to model appropriate playground behaviors for my students. They give gentle reminders and positive comments at recess. I really appreciate all they do! We are very lucky to have a CARE squad at our school."-Hillary Taylor, 1st grade teacher

"Many hands make light work" and this motto is what C.A.R.E. Squad's presence has added to the community at LMES. Its members exhibit great character, leadership and responsibility by helping mentor students, completing daily tasks (like setting up bus cones and helping supervise hallways), greeting people cheerfully in and around the school, monitoring games on the playground and a lot more. One student was even seen helping a first grader with technology when the adult in the room wasn't sure what to try! Our school is lucky to have the leadership of these amazing role models!" -Pam Moen, Reading Specialist

"The care squad has been such a help in our peer partner 3 year old program. They help us transition from the classroom, down the stairs, and to outside. They are awesome at helping students get all of their snow gear on. The 3 year olds get so excited to see them everyday and to play tag together outside or get pushes from the care squad members! The care squad members are such great role models of appropriate play and kindness when they are with us during our recess time! We are very grateful to have them working with us this year!"-Kenzie McCann, 3k Teacher

"Everyday our CARE Squad members in the Kindergarten area make us all smile and are doing a wonderful job! It is such an awesome way to start our day! When I walk out to get my kids in the morning they always greet me with a smile and say, "Good Morning!" Then they hold the door for all of our kindergarten friends telling each of us to have a great day! I can see the joy and care they have for their job and that joy rubs off on us and makes such a difference in the way we have been starting our days.

I was also talking with Ms. Brill and she said each day the kids in CARE Squad do such a nice job playing simon-says with the kids in line while they wait, and also mentioned what a great attitude they have each day they are out there. She said they do such a great job!

Thank you CARE Squad!!"-Nicole Berg, Kindergarten Teacher

Statements provided to the Leader by Dayna Rosenwald