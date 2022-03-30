Kids who C.A.R.E.: Children creating positive impact at Lake Mills Elementary School

A group of fourth grade students at Lake Mills Elementary School are making a big impact on the building’s culture. Thirty-five children are part of the C.A.R.E. Squad; the acronym stands for Community and Relationship Energizers. The group was started five years ago by fourth grade teacher Dayna Rosenwald.
“I went to a conference, or a training and they were talking about how school culture is important, and it shouldn’t just be the adults pushing that school culture,” she said. “You should get the kids involved and that can be more impactful.”
The result of this training was the C.A.R.E. Squad; Rosenwald said the goal of the group is to ensure every person in the building – students and staff – have contact with a member of the organization each school day.
The C.A.R.E. Squad is tasked with a variety of jobs to help create a positive school culture. Rosenwald said there are approximately 15 tasks the students can volunteer to be assigned to. Among the jobs are morning and afternoon building greeters, and office runners.
“I know there’s even staff members who walk in and get a greeting from C.A.R.E. Squad,” she said. “They might know it’s going to be a rough day but then you get greeted by this 10-year-old who is chipper as ever and you think, ‘Okay, you know what? It is going to be a good day.’”
The group also works a lot with the younger students in the building. Each morning, C.A.R.E. Squad members are on the playground before school begins to help the kindergartens line up before they can enter the building. Other fourth graders assist the younger students in the library by helping them find books or by passing out milk during lunch. One of the most popular tasks this year has been helping with the three-year-old kindergarten’s recess, Rosenwald said.
“They love that because they’re even smaller than the kindergartners and they need extra help,” she said.
C.A.R.E. Squad will even assist with first grade recess by reminding the younger children to make safe choices or running a game, the teacher said.
“Kiddos in that grade don’t necessarily know how to get a game going so a C.A.R.E. Squad member can help get it organized and started,” Rosenwald said.
“And some kids have certain jobs with certain students, so they form those relationships,” she said.
Some C.A.R.E. Squad members take on multiple jobs at a time while others will take on a single task.
Rosenwald said teachers like the program because it offers an extra set of hands to assist with their classrooms.
The teacher said some of the jobs are done every day while others are done once or twice a week.
Every month to month and a half the fourth graders are assigned new jobs, Rosenwald said.
All the C.A.R.E. Squad members volunteer to be members of the group and each fourth grade classroom teacher selects students in October among those volunteers who showcase responsibility and leadership traits.
Rosenwald said the current number of C.A.R.E. Squad members is the largest group she’s overseen.
“Normally, each teacher picks three five kids from their classroom to join so typically we have 20,” she said.
But this year the current fourth grade class has shown such leadership and responsibility, said Rosenwald, so she added more children to C.A.R.E. Squad in the middle of the school year.
Responsibility plays a major role in the group as the students are required to know when they need to be at their jobs and how to exit and enter their classrooms quietly.
“I don’t put it on the teachers to remind them,” Rosenwald said. “Some kids miss class time; some kids miss their quiet time after lunch.”
Members of the C.A.R.E. Squad recently attended the Lake Mills School Board meeting to talk about the group. The children talked about the jobs they perform at the school and how sometimes, they are there simply to listen to younger students who may need support or help finding a solution to a problem.
The board and Superintendent Tonya Olson praised the students for the work they are doing to make a positive impact on the school.
“I love seeing the impact and it goes back to what Tonya said at the meeting, like it seeps throughout fourth grade,” Rosenwald said. “It’s something the kids want to be part of and it’s something they are very proud of.