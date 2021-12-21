The Lake Mills High School dismissed students at 1:30 p.m. Friday under the advisement of the Lake Mills Police Department “out of an abundance of caution,” wrote Superintendent Tonya Olson in a message sent to families on Dec. 17.
Olson on Monday told the Leader the decision to close the building early was in conjunction between the district and police department. She said there was no specific threat made to the school and nothing had been posted on social media.
The superintendent said a suspicious incident occurred in the high school parking lot on Friday. Typically, the incident would have not resulted in an early release. However, due to the heightened sense of safety it was determined the best course of action was to release the high school students and place the elementary and middle schools in lockout response.
In a letter sent to families by Olson during the weekend, she explained a lockout response “is a situation where students are able to move through their normal schedule, but are not allowed outside. Hallway use is minimized and shades are drawn, and there is a heightened presence of school personnel throughout the building. Visitors are also not allowed into the schools.”
The middle and elementary schools were dismissed at the regularly scheduled time and all after-school activities were canceled. Families of children who attend the elementary and middle school were informed that if they wished to pick up their child, they should contact the appropriate school.
The heightened security of Dec. 17 was due to a viral TikTok post alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence occurring that day which raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide.
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.”
Some districts opted to cancel classes for the day or limit where students could go inside school buildings. Many others increased security staffing. More than a half dozen school districts in the Houston area told middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home Friday in response to the TikTok posts, though none of the districts had received credible threats, officials said.
TikTok had been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
“We are removing the alarmist warnings,” she said. “Those are misinformation.”
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
The Lake Mills Police Department already had an increased presence at all local schools on Friday, including St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
“Again, your children are safe,” Olson wrote in Friday’s message. “These safety measures are out of an abundance of caution.”
- The Associated Press contributed to this story.