The time has finally come to enjoy high school theater productions once again.
At Lake Mills High School, cast and crew are preparing for its performance of “Emma: A Pop Musical.”
The musical is based on Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma. In Eric Price’s musical rendition of the story, Emma is a senior at Highbury Prep who believes she knows what’s best for her classmates’ love lives. But Emma’s determination to find a boyfriend for her friend Harriett might get in the way of her own happiness.
The musical features music people of all ages will know including the songs “Chapel of Love,” “How Will I Know,” “Roar,” “Whatta Man,” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
Directing the musical this year is Jennifer Davids, who has a bachelor’s degree in theatre with a focus is stage management and direction from UW-Parkside.
Despite a year of resetting and returning to unfamiliar faces, Davids is happy about the turn out and the good energy the cast is bringing to the practices.
“We have a smaller amount of kids participating than in past years,” Davids said. But “those who did audition and come (to practices) are all very dedicated and excited to be a part of the show.”
Among those students participating in the musical are seniors Kyle Popowski, Angie Dressel and Chloe Thompson. All three are eager to be back on stage.
Last year “was really weird” for Popowski. While the senior has spent most of his education virtually, he still missed that whole year due to the pandemic.
Even though the students are out of practice, it’s “refreshing to be back,” Popowski added.
The senior will play Frankie Churchill, a famous pop star who attended Highbury during his freshman year. Popowski is looking forward to working more on his vocal range and expanding his skills for the production.
“I’m just hoping everyone has fun,” Popowski said. “I wish well for the show.”
Dressel, who will play the rebellious but genuine Jane Fairfax, missed the stage during the last year.
“I didn’t realize how much I would miss it,” Dressel said. “After a while, I was singing musical songs all the time, and I just thought, ‘wow, this is really sad not having anything.’”
Dressel believes the theater group offers a warm welcome back from the long time off.
“It’s so much fun to be with everyone and have that community,” Dressel added. “I’m really excited to perform.”
And according to Dressel, the audience will be excited too, since most of the songs are songs people know.
“It will be fun to use those (pop) songs that people know in a different mode,” Dressel said.
Thompson, playing Harriett, a shy and dreamy sophomore, agrees with Dressel about the renewed community that theater offers the students.
“This is a really nice group of kids,” Thompson said.
And while unfamiliar faces can be intimidating, the group has grown a lot together over the past couple months.
“We started out being really scared of each other, and I’m most excited when on opening night we can actually put together the show as a group,” Thompson added. “It’s actually starting to look like a show.”
Performances will be on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets will cost $10 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and $6 for 18-year-olds and younger. Box office hours will be Nov. 1 through 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and an hour before each show. Tickets can also be purchased at the LMHS auditorium lobby or by calling 920-648-2355 ext. 332.