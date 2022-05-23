Lakeside Lutheran High School recently announced 29 students in the class of 2022 self-reported more than $850,000 in scholarship offers from individuals, foundations, organizations, and the schools they applied to attend. Of the 94 graduates, 68 have indicated plans to continue their education in the fall of 2021 through a four-year university or technical school, one plans to enter the military, one plans to pursue an apprenticeship, and 20 will enter the workforce. Scholarships marked with an asterisk (*) indicate a renewable scholarship.
Kaylea Affeld, Watertown: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $18,000*; WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship - $2,000*; and WLC Visit Scholarship - $500.
Joshua Bittorf, Waterloo: UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship - $1,500*; Jefferson County Snowmobile Alliance Scholarship - $500; MSOE Academic Merit Scholarship - $27,000*; Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship - $2,000; and Schuster’s Farm Scholarship - $500.
Brynn Boche, Watertown: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $18,000*; WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship - $2,000*; and WLC Visit Scholarship - $500.
Ethan Degner, Watertown: Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs - $1,000; Jefferson County Snowmobile Alliance - $500; and State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award - $2,250.
Ella DeNoyer, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University President Scholarship - $14,600 (two years); GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium Award - $8,000*; Barry University Opportunity Scholarship - $2,500 per year*; Barry University Presidential Scholarship - $19,000*; Florida Southern College Pfeiffer Scholarship - $22,000*; University of Southern Florida Green & Gold Presidential Waiver Award - $12,000*; and University of Central Florida Knights Achievement Scholarship - $10,500*.
Emma Etheridge, Madison: Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni Scholarship - $500; Invest In Your Purpose Scholarship - $1,000; and Morgan Turnquist Memorial “Warrior Scholarship” - $500.
Sarah Fisher, Madison: UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier 3 - $500*; Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $18,000*; WLC Partners in Christian Education Scholarship - $2,000*; Carroll University Charles Carroll Scholarship - $20,000*; Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship - $13,000*; and Luther Promise - $965*.
Aaron Fritz, Middleton: Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship - $13,000*; CUW Luther Promise Guarantee - $1,000*; and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Mary Guertler Hanson Scholarship - $2,000*.
Calvin Geerdts, Lake Mills: Milwaukee School of Engineering - $21,000*.
Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam: Monmouth Dean’s Scholarship - $28,000*; Monmouth Richard “Doc” Kieft Chemistry Scholarship - $4,000*; and Ruth F. Short College Scholarship from Beaver Dam Area Scholarship Foundation - $2,500*.
Carter Huber, Columbus: Zachary D. Moyle Memorial Scholarship - $2,500.
Jeffrey Kalma, Hartland: FFA Alumni Scholarship, LLHS FFA Alumni - $500 (two years); MSOE Academic Merit Scholarship - $19,000*; and MSOE Destination MSOE Scholarship - $3,000*.
Caleb Koester, Fort Atkinson: Milwaukee School of Engineering Fred Loock Scholarship - $25,000*; and MSOE Destination MSOE Scholarship - $3,000*.
Nathaniel Krenke, Jefferson: UW-Stevens Point Pointer Promise - $500; and Pointer Partnership - $300.
Matthea Lenz, Oconomowoc: Florida Southern College Pfeiffer Scholarship - $15,500*; FSC Hansen Science Scholarship - $2,000*; FSC Christoverson Scholarship - $3,000*; FSC Scholars Residency Grant-On Campus - $6,500*; Grand Canyon University President Scholarship - $7,300*; Elmhurst University Presidential Scholarship - $22,000*; and Florida Gulf Coast University Blue and Green Scholar’s Award - $15,000*.
Lauren Lostetter, Lake Mills: North Park University Nyvall Scholarship - $20,000*; and North Park University Trustee Scholarship - $1,000*.
Ethan Lozano, Waterloo: Schuster’s Farm Scholarship - $500.
Grace Meinel, Verona: UW-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business Dean’s Scholarship - $2,500*; UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Tier 2 - $1,000*; UW-Whitewater General Merit Scholarship - $1,000*; and WLC Merit Scholarship - $18,000*.
Morgan Mlsna: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $20,000*; Drake University Presidential Scholarship - $25,000*; Butler University Academic Scholarship - $21,000*; St. Norbert College Trustee Distinguished Scholarship - $24,000*; Augustana University Presidential Scholarship - $28,000*; Marquette University Pere Marquette Scholarship - $27,500*; Augsburg University Honors Scholarship- $30,000*; Public Power Scholarship - $500; and Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship - $2,000.
Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie: UW-Milwaukee Merit Scholarship - $1,000*; and Tammy Hafenstein-Kuhl Memorial Scholarship - $500.
Will Popp, Fitchburg: Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship - $1,000; Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship - $21,000*; Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $20,500*; Edgewood College Bachelor of Science Scholarship - $1,000; Edgewood College Presidential Scholarshi- $22,000*; and UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship - $2,000*.
Alyssa Reinke, Watertown: Carroll University Trustee Scholarship - $23,000*; Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $18,000*; UW-La Crosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship - $3,000; Concordia University Presidential Scholarship - $15,000*; Ripon Gleason Presidential Scholarship - $34,000*; UW-Stevens Point Presidential Scholarship - $4,000; Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship - $500; and Sons of the American Legion Scholarship - $500.
Faith Retzlaff, Columbus: University of Minnesota Crookston Academic Scholarship - $750*.
Brock Schneider, Jefferson: Edgewood College Dominican Scholarship - $18,000*; Edgewood College Aspiring Health Science Award - $2,000*; and Edgewood College Early Eagle Award - $1,000.
Lily Schuetz, Lake Mills: Muehrcke Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award - $7,000*; Lake Mills Rotary Scholarship - $2,000; and Sons of the American Legion Scholarship - $500.
Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson: Martin Luther College Presidential Scholarship - $3,000*; Christianos Agape Scholarship - $750*; and Ryan J. Zweifel Memorial Scholarship - $2,500.
Ketia Vater, Watertown: Grand Canyon University Antelope Scholarship - $1,400*; and GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium Commuter - $750*.
Douglas Weittenhiller III, Sun Prairie: Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Excellence Scholarship - $2,250*; MSOE Academic Scholarship - $25,000*; MSOE Destination MSOE Scholarship - $3,000*; and Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar - $2,500.
Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek: UW-LaCrosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship - $3,000*; University of New Mexico Outstanding Student Scholarship - $17,000*; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship - $15,000*; Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship - $18,000*; and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship - $1,000.