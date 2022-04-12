Monday night marked the final Lake Mills School Board meeting for Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney who served for 18 years and nine years, respectively.
“I don’t think people realize the magnitude of this service as it takes an incredible amount of personal time to do what you’ve done,” said Superintendent Tonya Olson.
She said the district’s facilities have come full circle during their tenures.
“Think of the number of kids you have impacted during this time,” Olson said.
She said during the start of Dimperio’s time on the board he worked closely with former superintendent Dean Sanders on the idea of a new high school auditorium shortly after a referendum to remodel the auditorium and kitchen was passed. The result was the creation of a space that allowed seating for 400 people as opposed to the former auditorium that could accommodate only 210 guests.
Olson recounted how those renovations lead to more remodeling of district facilities.
The superintendent pointed out Delaney had been on the board for a bit more than a year when the new elementary school was constructed.
“Lake Mills Elementary became the crowning jewel across the state due to both of your commitment to the kids in this community,” Olson said.
Beyond the facility upgrades, she mentioned the impact of coronavirus, which “proved to be the toughest two years to be a board member that any of us can remember.”
Olson said the steady leadership of the pair of outgoing board members carried the district through challenging times.
“The two of you had different opinions on how the district should navigate COVID but the thing I admired most about both of you is the fact that you were always able to debate these differences respectfully and calmly, even when all eyes were upon you,” she said. “Once a decision was made, all five (board) members backed that decision with unwavering conviction.”
The superintendent reflected that the Lake Mills School District is in a great place because of Dimperio and Delaney.
“Your wisdom, kindness and generosity will be greatly missed,” Olson said.
“I would just like to thank everyone for this opportunity,” said Delaney. “It’s been quite a crazy and amazing ride. Nine years has gone very fast; it’s amazing how quickly it went. I really appreciate the opportunity.”
Dimperio thanked all of the district’s staff, teachers and administrators for all the work they do for the benefit of the students and the community.
“You know, they often say this is a thankless job and I guess that I would differ with that,” he said, mentioning the times student organizations have come before the board to talk about what each has accomplished. “We see the growth and we see the confidence in these young people.”
“I think there’s a lot of good stuff going on and I am confident that we have a foundation here that we can continue to build on and grow,” Dimperio said. “I’m very happy and very sad at the same time.”
Prior to the meeting, a small reception was held for Dimperio and Delaney.