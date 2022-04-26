“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” said Lake Mills High School senior Abigail Toepfer as she attempted to get the vehicle back into the correct lane.
After the car crashed, she was cited with distracted driving, driving while intoxicated, swerving, driving on the incorrect side of the road, driving off of the road and having a vehicle collision. Toepfer didn’t know exactly how much these citations would cost her, but she knew the fines would be “pretty hefty.”
The high school student left the accident physically unscathed. Her “driving” was part of a virtual simulation through the Arrive Alive Tour that made stops at Lake Mills High School Monday and Tuesday of this week and at Lakeside Lutheran High School last Friday. According to Arrive Alive’s website, the technology company offers educational programs that are designed to heighten awareness to the dangers and consequences of drunk driving, distracted driving and texting while driving. During the tour’s visit to the local high schools, students sat behind the wheel of an actual car and donned a virtual reality headset. Each of the teens were given a distraction while driving such as texting, drinking, smoking or a combination. The headset then replicated what the students would experience if driving while distracted.
Each driver was then given citations ranging from swerving to vehicular manslaughter based on what occurred during their session behind the wheel.
Lake Mills High School senior Sam Sarac’s distraction while driving was texting. He ended up being cited for swerving and driving on the incorrect side of the road.
He said the Arrive Alive representative had him look at his actual cell phone every few moments as if checking text messages.
“I’d be looking at the road, then looking at my phone, then back at the road,” Sarac said.
“It was a bit spooky because they made us look at our phones so you had to do a lot at the same time,” Toepfer said. “The car was already going left before I realized I needed to go right and the car was going all over the place.”
Lake Mills Police Department School Resource Officer Jessica Johnson found the Arrive Alive Tour while searching online for driving and texting programs for teens.
“I think its important for kids to understand the real-life ramifications of not only texting and driving, but impaired or distracted driving. We used to do other presentations for high school kids and just thought it would be beneficial for all the students to have this experience,” she said. “I would much rather have this type of experience than an actual crash.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 3,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2020. A study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found texting and driving kills an average of 11 teens each day and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) found sending or receiving a text message takes a driver’s eyes away from the road for 4.6 seconds; if driving at 55 mph, it’s the equivalent of driving the length of a football field without looking at the road.
The NHTSA and VTTI also found texting while driving makes the driver 23 times more likely to crash and roughly six times more likely to cause an accident than driving while intoxicated.
One of the other main causes of risky driving is driving while drunk. According to NHTSA, 10,142 people died in 2019 as the result of a drunk-driving crash and among those crashes, 68% (6,872) were in crashes in which at least one driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or higher. The organization also reported car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens and about 25% of those crashes involve an underage drinking driving the vehicle.
Sarac said the simulation was a good learning experience for the students. He felt it was more effective than just being told about the dangers of distracted driving.
“I’m grateful to have (the experience) because it puts you in the position to actually have to make those decisions and be at the wheel,” Toepfer said.
Johnson hopes the Arrive Alive experience will help discourage students from distracted driving.
“I hope that students stop and think the next time they are in the driver’s seat. Or in the passenger seat and the driver gets a text message,” she said. “I hope they think about what could happen and how traumatic an event like this could be to a family.”
The Lake Mills Police Department is also grateful to the local businesses and organizations who donated a total of $7,500 to fund the Arrive Alive experience.
“Partnerships between the businesses, schools, and police department is what makes Lake Mills a great place to live, work, and visit,” said Lake Mills Police Lt. Alan Witte.