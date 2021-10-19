There is a sense of satisfaction of eating vegetables grown in a personal garden – knowing the time and effort in planting, growing and harvesting the plants was worth the fresh produce.
Students at the Lake Mills Elementary School might feel that sense of satisfaction when they eat school lunch. For the past couple years, the district’s food service department has been able to use the vegetables grown at the elementary school garden in some of the meals it serves.
Food Service Director Cathy Kooiman said harvesting the elementary school garden began in 2019, when a group of master gardeners came to assist. The students were responsible for growing and picking the vegetables while the master gardeners helped freeze the produce for future use by the food services department.
Volunteer Erica Neis helps head up the group of volunteers that assist in tending and harvesting the elementary school garden. Kooiman said some of the school classrooms help picking the vegetables as do the summer recreation and after-school programs.
While last year’s harvesting was mostly cut due to coronavirus, according to Kooiman, this year picking vegetables from the garden plot resumed and the produce has already found its way into lunch.
“I’ve been using it more as fresh this year,” she said. “I’d rather have it fresh than frozen when using it.”
Kooiman said since the start of the school year, the garden has yielded 100 pounds of tomatoes and 100 pounds of potatoes in addition to pattypan squash, green beans and onions.
While that many pounds of produce could last a family for months, it is used up fairly quickly by the food service department.
“We feed hundreds of kids each day, so 100 pounds of potatoes doesn’t go too far,” Kooiman said. “Each day we’re going through 60 pounds of produce just for our serving of vegetables.”
The food service director explained she rotates using the fresh produce through the different schools. For instance, the middle school may get the green beans from the garden, the elementary school might dice up and roast the potatoes and onions for a side dish, and the high school could use the tomatoes for a marinara sauce.
Kooiman enjoys trying out different recipes for using the fresh produce. A few weeks ago, the volunteers harvested butternut squash and the food service director used it for a squash soup.
“I tried it out on the teachers first to see what they thought, and they really like it,” she said. “And sometimes, it’s just nice to give them a treat and get their feedback.”
The successful taste test prompted Kooiman to offer the soup in small 4 oz. cups for students as part of Taste Test Tuesday.
She said Taste Test Tuesday, which is also rotated through the school buildings, not only helps provide a serving of vegetables but exposes the students to produce they may have never eaten before.
Kooiman said in addition to the benefit of helping children discover a wider variety of vegetables, using the fresh produce helps advocate for healthier food choices and shows what is available outside of food found in a can or box.
“I love exposing them to freshness and that’s what we try to do,” the food service director said. “Does it save us a lot of money in the long run? Probably not. But it is something we enjoy being able to offer.”