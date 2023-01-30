Students in Lake Mills have sped full-throttle into their technical education.
Lake Mills High School’s small power equipment class taught 25 students valuable automotive skills this semester. The class, taught by first year LMHS teacher Jeffrey Lehr, instructs students on all things engines.
“I teach them how to disassemble engines and what all the components do,” Lehr said. “They troubleshoot and repair whatever engines they can get their hands on.”
Students learn how to identify the parts of the engine and their purpose. Lehr said some of the components they cover in labs are carburetors, compression, electrical, cooling governors and others.
Not only does the class help students learn the technical side of engines, but helps them explore careers in the trades, and connect to other resources.
In the class, students learned about the four-stroke cycle, the internal combustion system that some engines use, and the role that it plays in daily life. This included the four distinct actions during the four-stroke cycle, and what internal components of the engine need to do during each stroke.
“The small power equipment class is the only auto-related class offered at Lake Mills,” Lehr said. “This is an intro level class to an automotive class.”
Doosan Bobcat came into the class and donated $1,000 worth of tools and tool cabinets. They taught students how to identify different types of tools.
“They came in with the tools and did a tool identification lab,” Lehr said. “They also spoke about their job possibilities at Doosan with the students.”
Students in this class had the chance to speak with multiple companies about careers in technical fields throughout the semester.
“We went to the (Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership) WRTP Big Step Apprenticeship Career Fair,” Lehr said. “Students got to learn about all the construction job opportunities in the Dane County area. We met Governor Evers and took pictures with him.”
Lehr said that the class tears down and reassembles whatever engines they have access to. The high school recently received a donation of 18 engines from Generac, a Waukesha-based manufacturing company, for next year that future students will disassemble and learn about.
According to Lehr, this class is for students that are interested in jobs in small power repair, automotive, or maintenance repair.
“There’s a lot of high-demand jobs in that field,” Lehr said. “The students get the opportunity to learn about automotive in high school when it won’t cost them anything.”
The school also offers automotive youth apprenticeships for juniors and seniors that are serious about pursuing a career in the automotive industry.
Lehr added that for students that want to go beyond this class, a Jefferson County program has an automotive technology class for juniors and seniors at any school in the county that is taught at night at Jefferson High School. That course helps students who want to be auto technicians, and covers brake systems, suspension and steering, electrical and engine performance, and more.
The Jefferson County School to Career Consortium works with eight Jefferson County schools to help students prepare for life after graduation, and build career and trade skills.