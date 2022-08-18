 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lakeside Lutheran High School prepares for new school year

Lakeside Lutheran High School plans to open its doors to 152 freshmen on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Freshmen will begin the school year a day early to orient and learn schedules, meet teachers and peers, and explore co-curricular opportunities. Classes begin on campus for 511 students on Thursday, Aug. 18, an increase of 12.8% in enrollment from the start of 2021-22.

An opening service and installation of new faculty will take place as part of the first day’s events on Aug. 18 at 8:15 a.m. in the east gymnasium. Pastor Titus Buelow from St. Peter Lutheran Church, Helenville, will provide the devotion during this special chapel service, and Pastor Timothy Redfield, St. Luke, Watertown, will lead the liturgy. The theme for the school years is “Become,” a reminder of 2 Corinthians 5:21: “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” The two-year theme remains a focus in devotions and other events throughout the school year.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK