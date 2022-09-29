Lakeside Lutheran High School students recognized in national program

Three Lakeside Lutheran High School seniors were recognized through the National Merit Scholarship Program for their academic achievements and high test scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
More than1.5 million students nationwide take the test, while just 50,000 qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Jack Deprey and Rose Hissom were both recognized with Letters of Commendation, which is received by about 34,000 of test takers.
Isaac Winters was recognized as a Semi-Finalist and has the chance to go forward in the NMS program.
Semifinalists represent about a third of what is considered ‘high scorers,’ which usually consist of about 50,000 students of the 1.5 million that take the test. While test scores to qualify vary state to state and from year to year, the National Merit Scholarship website says “the scores of all Semifinalists are extremely high.”
Jack DePrey
Outside of his academic achievements, DePrey also plays baseball for LLHS and accompanies the school’s choir on the piano when he isn’t singing himself.
Deprey said his favorite subject was also choir and his love of music led him to also begin playing music for church and chapel services, and teaching and taking piano lessons.
“I really like creating and listening to music, and it is a major part of my life,” Deprey said.
Deprey hopes that earning this recognition through NMS will bring him more opportunities in the future, which will continue at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato, Minn. after he graduates from LLH.
There, he plans to double major in music performance and business, balancing his passion for music and what DePrey referred to as the practicality of business.
Rose Hissom
Hissom participates in a wide variety of activities at LLHS. She runs cross country, participates in public speaking competitions through forensics and is editor-in-chief of the school’s student newspaper, the Warrior Times Weekly. She is also the president of Lakeside’s tech/AV club and a member of the National Honor Society.
When she isn’t in class or an extracurricular, Hissom enjoys writing, reading and running.
After graduating high school, Hissom hopes to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and plans on double-majoring in political science and psychology with the intent of eventually going to law school.
Hissom said she is thankful for the opportunities this recognition may bring for her future, in college and beyond.
Isaac Winters
This year, Winters said he is enjoying his Aerospace Engineering class with one of his favorite teachers. Beyond class, Winters is the wrestling team captain, participates in band and choir, is in the STEM Club and was part of the robotics team that went to the state competition, and is Student Body President.
In his free time, Winters said he enjoys playing piano and spending time with his two pet chinchillas. Winters said he also likes making video games.
While being grateful for the opportunity through the NMS program, Winter said he is excited for college.
Though his post high school plans are not finalized, Winters said he plans to pursue a computer science degree and possibly a master’s. So far, he has applied to MIT, University of Texas-Dallas, which offers “generous” scholarships for National Merit Scholars, and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.