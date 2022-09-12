September is National Preparedness Month one of FEMA’s premier initiatives in setting the standard of what it really means to be prepared.
The 2022 theme is A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.
National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.
In 2021, FEMA’s Ready Campaign and the Ad Council broke ground by producing the first-ever national preparedness campaign specifically targeting the Latino community for National Preparedness Month. Released during Hispanic Heritage month, the advertisements centered around the Latino community’s commitment to personal planning for occasions and family milestones as a bridge to also planning for disasters.
This one-of-a-kind campaign is committed to putting people first and reaching communities where they are. To continue these efforts, this year’s National Preparedness Month campaign will feature a call to action for the Black and African American communities.
Disasters can happen anywhere, any time. That’s why it’s important you’re prepared. Do you have a plan for yourself, your pets, and your family? Consider the specific needs you might have in an emergency. Ready.gov/plan
Follow along as we provide our best advice about the ways you and your family can stay safe and be prepared for disasters!
More: http://ready.gov/september #LastingLegacy
This month, we challenge you and your loved ones to serve as preparedness champions. You can do this by taking three simple actions and encouraging your loved ones to do the same.
• First, sit down with your family and write an emergency plan unique to your needs. Visit Ready.gov/plan for more information.
• Second, download the FEMA App for a suite of resources you may need before, during, and after disasters. The free app is available for iOS or Android devices.
• Third, build an emergency supplies kit — An emergency supplies kit should contain enough non-perishable food and bottled water (one gallon per person per day) to last three to seven days. Kits also should include copies of insurance papers and
identification, a first aid kit, weather radio and batteries, prescription medicine, bedding, weather-appropriate clothing, hygiene items, and cash.
Kids• Children are the future & an important part of building a national culture of preparedness. Teach your kids how to #BeReady this hurricane season! Find fun activities & safety tips: ready.gov/kids
• Build a #LastingLegacy: Prepare your kids for disasters and emergencies. Take time to make a plan and have conversations about preparedness. Help them know how to stay safe and navigate potentially scary situations. Ready.gov/kids #NPM2022
• Disasters can leave children and teens feeling frightened, confused, and insecure. Their responses can be quite varied. It’s important to not only recognize these reactions, but also help children cope with their emotions. #NPM2022 https://www.ready.gov/helping-children-cope
PetsYour pets are also part of your legacy! Add these items in your emergency bag in case you need to evacuate with your four-legged buddies:
• A selfie with them in case you get separated.
• Medicine & grooming items.
• Collar with an ID & a leash.
For more information on National Preparedness Month visit: National Preparedness Month | Ready.gov