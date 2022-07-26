The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that several sections of state trails will participate in Ride Across Wisconsin taking place Aug. 20-21. Trail users and park visitors should be aware of heavy traffic on some state trails.

The annual Ride Across Wisconsin was created to promote the great riding opportunities across the state while raising funds for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation. This year, the 235-mile route will take riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee, showcasing the La Crosse River, Elroy-Sparta, 400, Glacial Drumlin and Hank Aaron state trails. These same state trails are also part of U.S. Bicycle Route 30.