Hobby turns hops into Hubbleton Brewing Company
The Hubbleton Brewing Company tasting room and brewhouse.

The Portland Town Board has amended the Hubbleton Brewing Company’s conditional use permit, allowing the business to continue its operations under stricter requirements.

Under the revised permit, the brewery will be limited to three outdoor events per year and will be required to give prior notice of such events to the town and residents, said Jeff Spoke, chairman of the town board. The board approved those changes at its Aug. 25 meeting, resolving a two-month review process arising from complaints of loud music and increased local traffic.

