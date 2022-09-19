The Portland Town Board has amended the Hubbleton Brewing Company’s conditional use permit, allowing the business to continue its operations under stricter requirements.
Under the revised permit, the brewery will be limited to three outdoor events per year and will be required to give prior notice of such events to the town and residents, said Jeff Spoke, chairman of the town board. The board approved those changes at its Aug. 25 meeting, resolving a two-month review process arising from complaints of loud music and increased local traffic.
“Both parties had a discussion, and this is what we agreed upon,” Spoke said.
Reached by phone, Hubbleton’s owners declined to comment.
The review came after Hubbleton had hosted events involving outdoor live music and food trucks it had not been approved for. The brewery had also been hosting trivia nights on Thursdays, though it had been permitted to operate only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Dan Schey, a co-owner of Hubbleton, had said at a June board meeting the brewery was no longer open on Thursdays but asked for more clarity in the other terms of the permit.
Future outdoor events at the brewery will be allowed to include live music and food trucks, Spoke said. Otherwise, Hubbleton will need to operate within its indoor capacity requirements.