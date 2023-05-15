From now until mid July, the turtles in our area will be on the move to find nesting spots. Please watch for them and report your sightings on: www.wiatri.net/inventory/witurtles. The site uses easy to fill out questions to log your sighting. You will be asked where you saw the turtle, the time of day, what they were trying to do, the type of the turtle (if you know it) and the condition of the turtle (alive/dead). You could also upload a photo as well. This information will be used to help the turtles in our area. There’s also a link on the Rock Lake Improvement Association website: https://rocklake.org/turtle/

Hotspots: Neighbors have reported seeing turtles along: