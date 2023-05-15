From now until mid July, turtles in the area will be on the move to find nesting spots.

Motorists should watch for turtles, as well as report sightings and upload photos to www.wiatri.net/inventory/witurtles. The site uses questions to log sightings. Among the questions will be the location, time of day, actions of the turtle, the type of turtle and whether the turtle was alive or dead. For more go to https://rocklake.org/turtle/.

