The U.S. Coast Guard’s latest 2021 Recreational Boating Statistics Report revealed boating safety improved with a 15.4% drop in the fatality rate per 100,000 registered vessels since 2020 while incidents decreased by 15.7% to 4,439; total fatalities decreased by 14.2% to 658; and total injuries decreased by 17.2% to 2,641.

Perhaps of greatest interest, these improved metrics emerged as boating sales and boating participation figures reached historic high-water marks among first-time boat owners including the 830,000 who purchased during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic.