Whooping Crane

Join the International Crane Foundation and more than 1,800 volunteers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. for the annual Midwest Crane Count. Each year participants travel to their local wetlands and favorite birding locations to survey the Sandhill and Whooping Cranes and report the data collected.

The survey takes place in more than 150 counties in seven states — including all of Wisconsin, and portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.