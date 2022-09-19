Whooping cranes
Buy Now
Contributed

Three Whooping Cranes made an unconventional migration in late August, traveling via private planes and cargo vans from the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (WICZ) in Alberta, Canada, to the International Crane Foundation’s headquarters in southern Wisconsin.

“Arranging for the transportation of the three Whooping Cranes was a joint effort between our staff and the WICZ for over more than a year,” noted Hillary Thompson, North America Program Crane Analyst for the International Crane Foundation.