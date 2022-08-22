Wisconsin families saving for college through Wisconsin’s Edvest 529 College Savings Plan will see a greater percentage of their contributions going toward future higher education expenses now that the plan’s program manager reduced fees by 14 percent. Total annual asset-based fees have been lowered by 21 percent year-to-date.

Edvest’s plan management fee reduction, from 0.07 percent to 0.06 percent of total plan assets, went into effect in late July and could save Edvest account owners a combined total of more than $400,000 annually.