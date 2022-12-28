Andrea E. Geyer

Jefferson, WI - Andrea Esther Geyer, 78 of Jefferson, went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Andrea was born on June 15, 1944, in Watertown, WI, the daughter of William "Bub" and Edythe (Loomer) Wolff. She is a 1962 graduate of Lake Mills High School and attended MATC for Graphic Arts in Madison. While working at Stoppenbach Meats in Jefferson, she met the love of her life, Ronald Geyer, and the couple married on September 30, 1967, at Lake Mills Moravian Church. The two of them had countless adventures together. They honeymooned at Yellowstone National Park, vacationed to Niagara Falls, and went to Mardi Gras to name a few. They had 3 children, and recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. The Geyer family loved spending time together, camping and fishing. In recent years, Andrea and Ron enjoyed camping in Wisconsin State Parks, Peninsula State Park being their favorite. She cherished her friends and looked forward to meeting up weekly for coffee and enjoying shows with them at the Fireside. Andrea was a helper and considered it a privilege to be in the service of others. She donated over 13 gallons of blood, giving over 100 times at area blood drives. She was a talented, avid gardener of flowers and vegetables, donating squash, pumpkins, and famous "Geyer corn" to friends, church functions, and the local food pantry. She loved feeding and watching birds. In fact, the Geyer property is named an official "Backyard Wildlife Habitat" by the National Wildlife Federation. Andrea is remembered for her caring spirit, empathetic personality, and sincere compassion for everyone. Her faith was very important, and she was a longtime and very active member of Lake Mills Moravian Church. She took great pride in her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, and provided full-time care for many of them. Andrea was a selfless Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend, whose faith and commitment to the service of others was deeply appreciated by all who knew her.
Andrea is survived by: her husband Ronald Geyer of Jefferson; children Brad Geyer of Sun Prairie, Dan (Erin) Geyer of Jefferson, and Deb (Ryan) Schroedl of Jefferson; grandchildren Zane, Gracyn, Ava, Finley, and Sawyer; her brother Glenn (Jodi) Wolff of Waterloo; and her dear sister-in-law Sheryl Wolff of Fort Atkinson. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother David Wolff.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Lake Mills Moravian Church with Rev. David Sobek presiding. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the luncheon.
