Lake Mills, WI - Dr. E. Patrick Lira, PhD, 87, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
He was born on March 17, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Emilio and Stacia (Tomczyk) Lira.
He married Dawn Taubensee on October 9, 1993.
In 1952 he graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, IL. He earned his chemistry degree in 1956 from Elmhurst College and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He later earned his PhD in Organic Chemistry in 1963 from Rutgers University.
Patrick was a member of the St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills and the St. Zachary Catholic Church in Des Plaines, IL.
He was a lifetime learner with an immense love for his family. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, writing, photography, and astronomy. His favorite catch phrase was "yahooie!" and was used as a daily exclamation.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn of Lake Mills; his children, Rena Lira of Chicago, IL, Petrina (Dennis) Simms of Beaver Dam, Martin (Linda) Lira of Lake Mills, Nina (Eric) Jacobson of Bartlett, IL; his former son-in-law, Len Choyce; step-children, Mark Taubensee of Rolling Meadows, IL, Amy (Bobby) Campbell of Greenfield, IN; nine grandchildren, Alexandra Choyce (Omar) Morales, Arielle Choyce, Andreanna Choyce, Grant Lira, Talia Jacobson, Gavin Lira, Truman Jacobson, Samantha Campbell, Ryan Campbell; two great grandchildren, Aquamarine Morales and Arya Morales; two sisters Delphina Lefkow, Beverly (Les) Chapman; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his first wife, Walterine "Terry" Lira, one son, Patrick, and two brothers-in-law, Herman Lefkow and Richard Markward.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills.
Friends may call to pay their respects after 10 a.m at the church until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. (stjude.org)