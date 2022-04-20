Terrence Raymond Doyle

Lake Mills, WI - Terry passed away peacefully in his sleep from a massive stroke at the young age of 35. Terry's genuine smile, fun antics and contagious laugh will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know him. Terry's children were the light of his life. He was the infamous middle child and always knew how to be noticed with jokes and wit. Terry grew up in Waterloo and graduated high school in 2005. He attended Bay de Noc College in Michigan. Terry loved and excelled in all sports; but wrestling was his favorite. Terry had many friends who consider him a brother. He cherished his friendship with Blake, Seth, Hunter, Jake, Aaron, Austin, Dan, Duane, Danny, but everyone held a special place in his heart. Terry was an account executive at Fleetworthy and took great pride in his work. He often could be heard speaking proudly of his accounts and his mentor, Michael Precia. Terrence is survived by his beautiful children who were his universe, Noah (8) and Willow (6). The mother of his children Rachael Doyle, although divorced, they remained the best of friends and exemplified what co- parenting should look like, his stepson Preston, loving parents John and Jamie Doyle, his brother Ryan (Rena) and sister Erin (Josh). His niece Elena and nephew Ryder whom he adored. half-sisters Clarissa (Jason) and Amanda. Terry is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His godmother Barbara Mapes and his godfather Alan Datka. And so many friends who he loved dearly and considered them all family. Terrence Raymond was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Terrence and Jean Datka. His paternal grandparents Raymond and Marolyn Doyle; his aunt Kathleen Doyle; his uncle Tom Bonnell, cousin Joey Koller and dear friend Rhonda Abendroth. Memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics or Lupus Foundation.