March 6, 1928 - March 29, 2021
Eagle River, WI - Margaret May "Skook" Casey Bacic
Marge Bacic of Eagle River, Wisconsin died peacefully Monday, March 29, 2021 at Dianne's Home in the Northwoods. She was 93. The lines on her face tell of a long-lived adventure that she has shared with many and enlightened them. Marge was born March 6, 1928 to Leo and Margaret (Stevens) Churchill. She attended school in Eagle River until they moved to Milwaukee during the war. Taking pride in being the band majorette and a figure skater in Eagle River and a 1945 graduate of St. Stanislaus High School, Milwaukee. Born and raised in the Catholic faith Marge never forgot her roots. The Eagle River homestead where Marge grew up in is where Seifert's laundry is located now.
In her younger years she was married to Robert Dresel in 1950 and Carl Bacich in 1954. She taught baton twirling and figure skating. She then moved to Galesburg, IL where she was a telephone operator and worked in a drug store. There she married Leo Joseph Casey on November 8, 1958. Together Marge and Leo moved to Lake Mills and Leo worked for Zeloski's Muck Farms as a truckdriver for the next 40 years. In 1961 they had one daughter Marle Jo, their combined names created her name.
Marge was active with volunteer work especially class projects at school and got to know all of Marle's classmates, and creating very memorable "theme" birthday parties for Marle that they still talk about. She was also a leader for the Girl Scouts and 4-H and known for her fancy gift wrapping skills that she would give demonstrations on to groups. Every year we would take a "truckers holiday", family vacation and as a family we saw 48 states, 35 National Parks and 7 Provinces of Canada. In 1990 Lynn and Marle had their son Kurtis Cody (KC) and the new title of grandma was the one she wore the proudest. Along with a ready made family with Lynn's other children and a great-grand daughter this always kept ma busy. Leo and Marge later went to Alaska. Leo preceded her in death on January 4, 1994.
Bingo was also a passion of hers and she still participated in club activities. Following our family North, ma moved back to Eagle River getting involved in numerous clubs, the Historical Society, Kalmar Senior Center, St. Peter's Thrift store, Relay for Life , Red Hats and oh so much more, there was a lot of "social butterflying" to do. She loved dressing up in costumes for holidays and accessorized always. Warm the Children was a charity she volunteered for 18 years. Playing cards and Bingo were still the highlights-"Oh, I was so close". Her whole life she also collected Lambs and Chickens and several other knick-knacks. Marge also looked for and pressed 4-leaf clovers.
She remarried Carl Bacic June 13, 1998 and they enjoyed music and dancing and revisiting 'ol stomping grounds. The VFW became their second family and she would wait tables there. Carl preceded her in death July 29, 2004.
Marge has seen many things come and go through the years, she has said good bye to many friends and family members and unfortunately the last few years has also taken much of her memory.
Our family would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to any of the people that were involved with "Margie's" care these past two years. The Ascension staff that always took good care of her and there aren't enough words to express to the very warm and loving people at Dianne's Home in the Northwoods, how appreciative we are of you and all of your efforts creating a loving environment for ma in a confusing time of her life. Thank you to all friends and family who have embraced Marge with your caring ways and friendship through out the years. If you hear a strange noise sometime, it's probably ma hollering "BINGO!!" through the clouds. She's quite the Skook.
Marge leaves behind her daughter Marle , son-in-law Lynn and grandson Kurtis Punzel all of Conover, grandchildren Diane and Robert Miller, Donald and Janine Punzel, Darlene Davis, Dennis Punzel, Dale and Laura Punzel, David and Sarah Punzel and Daniel Punzel. Great Grandchildren Michael and Matthew Miller, Nathan Punzel, Rachel and Ryan Radloff, Jacob and Jaclyn Davis, Kyle and Mikayla Punzel, Tyler, Ryan and Natalie Punzel, Hunter, Elizabeth and Aubrey Punzel and was preceded in death by Jesse Punzel. Great-great grandchildren Bethany, Noah and Owen Radloff. Marge also leaves behind an Aunt Fran Stevens, many Stevens-side cousins, and their families. Two sister-in-laws Helena Radloff and Rose Marie Casey and many Casey-side nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral services for Margaret Casey-Bacic will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Hwy. G, Eagle River Friday April 9, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 and burial in St. Peter's cemetery to follow.
Hold out your frail hands ma, and God will lead you home.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
