Lois D. (Prahl) Johnson

Lake Mills, WI - Lois D. Johnson, age 87, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 29, 1935 in Milwaukee to Madeline M. (Jacob) and Carl O. Prahl. Lois went to high school in Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, Aaron R. Johnson. They were married on January 16, 1955 in Milwaukee and enjoyed 66 years together.
In 1969, Lois and Aaron moved to Lake Mills where they started a farming business. Lois was above all things, a loving mother and wife. She was a great cook - her granddaughters said, "Grandma Lois made the world's best pancakes, with crispy, buttery edges!" And she enjoyed going out to good restaurants. She loved all kinds of music (especially Frank Sinatra) and enjoyed many trips to New York City to see Broadway musicals. She enjoyed watching good movies and learned to play the piano after the "nest" was empty, and she practiced daily. She loved to do various kinds of embroidery. She was an avid fan of almost all sports on television, particularly the Packers, golf, and the Brewers. She also learned to play golf and was a longtime member of Lake Ripley Country Club, where Tuesdays were enjoyed golfing and playing cards with her dearest friends.
Later on, she became an avid puzzle hobbyist and loved watching the birds in her yard, especially anticipating the annual return of the hummingbirds in the spring.
She will be dearly missed by her children; Connie (Rick) Kottwitz, Aaron (Marge) Johnson, Brent (Connie) Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, and her granddaughters; Adrienne (Jon) Rouse, Alyssa (Luke Lendborg) Johnson, and her three great-grandsons; Aaron, Jonah, and Eli Rouse. She is also survived by her younger brother, Carl (Grace) Prahl, and her special extended family; Yisheng and Xui Bai, and their children, Jim and Lisa. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron.
Especially dear to her heart was her faithful little dog, Josie who was always at her side.
Per her wishes, Lois will be cremated, and her ashes spread with Dad. Also, Lois's last wishes were for no obituary and no celebration, but her children are taking this opportunity to disobey her one last time. We think in the end, she would be secretly pleased. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital.