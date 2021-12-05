Rita E. Bill

December 12, 1936 - December 2, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Rita Eileen Bill, 84, of Lake Mills, WI, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Rita (Horkan) was born December 12, 1936 in Reedsburg, WI to Glen and Ellen Horkan. She had 5 siblings Jim (Nancy) Horkan, Duane (Jean) Horkan, Dan (Donna) Horkan, Marge (Fran) Rosecky, and Teresa (Chuck) Devault.
Rita graduated from UW Stout in 1958 with a degree in Home Economics. She married her high school sweetheart, John, in 1959 in Reedsburg, WI.
She began her teaching career in Waterloo, WI as a Home Economics teacher, then taught Home Economics in Johnson Creek, WI for two years. She stayed home with her five children while they were young, then taught Home Economics at Watertown High School for 26 years. Mrs. Bill was a progressive thinker, and designed classes that she felt students needed. One of her favorite classes was "Bachelor Living," where she taught boys to sew on buttons, make an omelet, and balance a checkbook. She loved it when the guys would come to her classroom and hang out with her, and she always just happened to have "extra" food around for them. She made it a priority to listen to her students' concerns, and she was sure to cheer them on as they worked toward their personal and academic goals. She was passionate about children and developed a childcare curriculum where she taught students best practices in parenting. Mrs. Bill was an advocate for teenage mothers. She helped them gain services and encouraged them to get their degrees.
Rita was a financial wizard; she loved to study the stock market, and she was always eager to teach her family all she knew about investing. She loved to read, enjoyed watching birds from her "Bird Porch," and she treasured the many fun times she had with her book club and garden club friends.
Rita was an excellent seamstress. She made wedding dresses for her daughters, countless bridesmaid dresses, quilts, blankets, and clothes for her four daughters throughout their lives. Her children and grandchildren loved to spend time with her. Grandma took the grandkids on berry picking adventures, taught them how to watch and identify birds, made them her famous "Grandma-Roni," baked with them, attended their sporting events and plays, and did puzzles with them. She had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and was a joy to be around.
Rita enjoyed a long, adventurous retirement with John. They spent many days fishing together on Rock Lake, with Rita catching most of the fish despite her never once touching a worm. They enjoyed traveling around Wisconsin and camping all around the state. Rita was the best co-pilot for John as they ventured to many states throughout the United States, stopping to visit friends and family all over the country.
Rita is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John, her children Brian (Beth) Bill, Cathy (Chip) Flesher, Jean (John) Kunert, Mary (Donn) Wuestenberg, Beth (Shawn) Cordy, her grandchildren Kelly (Paul) Hildebrand, Kyle (Carmen) Kunert, Emily (Matt) Swieca, Lydia (James) Ramseyer, Becca (Brad) Rollins, Megan (Lucas) Leibforth, Abby Wuestenberg, Brooke (Zach) Zirzow, Bridget Flesher, Brian Cordy, Lauren Cordy, her great grandchildren Linley Hildebrand, Philip Ramseyer, Ezra Ramseyer, Simeon Ramseyer, Ruby Swieca, Dean Rolllins, three great grandbabies to be born in 2022- Baby Rollins, Baby Zirzow, and Baby Kunert, her sister Teresa Devault, sisters- in- law Donna Horkan, Jean Horkan, Bonnie Bill, Judy Bill, Lynn Bill, and brother- in- law Butch Bill, many nieces and nephews, and her special cat, Ditto.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Alex Wuestenberg, her parents Glen and Ellen, her in-laws Margaret and Simon Bill, her brothers Jim, Duane, and Dan Horkan, her sister Marge Rosecky, brothers- in-law Ronnie and Bob Bill, and sister- in- law Betty Bill.
A visitation is planned for Saturday, December 11 at 9 am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Watertown, WI, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. Arrangements are being made by Hafemeister Funeral Home, Watertown, WI. Masks are recommended for all attendees regardless of vaccination status. The service will be livestreamed via the Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Rainbow Hospice for their loving care of Rita. A special thank you to Rita's granddaughter, Kelly Hildebrand, Home Hospice Nurse Manager at Rainbow Hospice, who monitored Rita on her final day and kept her comfortable and pain free. We would also like to thank Dr. James Milford and his staff for being so very kind and attentive to Rita throughout her later years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lake Mills EMS, Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, or St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Watertown, WI.