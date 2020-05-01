Thomas C. Reynolds, 79, died peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He was born October 25, 1940 in Winnebago, Illiniois, the son of Richard Scott (step-father) and Eleanor Scott.
He spent his childhood living at Tyranena Park in Lake Mills, where his family ran a campground and boat livery.
He attended Lake Mills schools and was an avid wrestler.
Tom married Dian Sears on June 30, 1962 after they met on the beach at Rock Lake in Lake Mills. They spent 57 wonderful years together. They resided in Rockford, Illinois and enjoyed their summer home in Lake Mills.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, and a former active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rockford, Illinois. He was also a member of the German Club in Rockford.
Tom’s employment took him from several years in engineering at General Web Dynamics in Rockford, Illinois to several more years as vice president and engineer at Hennig, Inc. in Machesney Park, Illinois.
Tom enjoyed many outdoor sports; fishing, snowmobiling, waterskiing, sailing, ice skating and being a horse owner. And in the summer, with his wife Dian or family members and friends, the nightly “putt putt” around the lake in their pontoon boat.
All that had the pleasure of knowing Tom knew what a kind and gentle person he was. He was a big cheerleader for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their sports and extracurricular activities.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife Dian (March 16, 2020), his mother Eleanor Scott, his stepfather Richard Scott, his brother Mike Reynolds and his half-brother Gregory Scott.
Survivors include his two daughters, Vicki (Glenn) Avery of South Beloit, Illinois, Rebecca Reynolds Carr of Whitewater; four grandchildren, Jason Rieker, Jordan (Julie) Rieker, Rob (Erin) Avery, Abigail Carr; three great grandchildren, Landon Rieker, Amelia Rieker, Brooklyn Rieker; his sister Patricia (Chago) Camacho, his brother Steve (Lydia) Reynolds; sister in law, Joanne Reynolds along with many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek or the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice, Fort Memorial Hospital and UW Hospital in Madison for their care of Tom and the support that was given to him.
