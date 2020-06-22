James D. “Gizmo” Franks, 67, of Milford, passed away June 20, 2020 following several years battle with cancer.
James was born May 8, 1953 in Madison, the son of the late Phillip Franks and Helen (nee Mizer).
He married Diane Kottwitz on June 9, 1973.
James had been employed by Brickel Associates from 1981-1993 then Geiger International until 2012.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Diane; son, Derek Franks, Johnson Creek, siblings: Rick (Ardith) Franks, Watertown, Mike (Carol) Franks, Middleton, Phyllis (Jeff) Lowe of Sparta and Jody Franks, Madison; his devoted kitty, Carole; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his three brothers: Thomas, Tracy and Gary Franks
According to his wishes there will be no funeral service.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society.
A heartfelt thank you to his many friends, especially for the dedication of Dennis Weidenfeller for accompanying Gizmo to his chemo treatments.
