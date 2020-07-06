Gladys Woelffer, age 91, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 after a short stay at the Columbus Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on March 9, 1929, in Marion, daughter of Paul Mavis and Frieda (Boensch) Mavis, who immigrated to the US from Germany in 1905. She spent most of her younger years on the family farm near Marion. After graduating from high school, she moved to Lake Mills and met Robert (Bob) Woelffer, whom she married on June 11, 1949, in Shawano. Bob spent most of his life running the Marshall Sausage kitchen while Gladys was raising their four children and volunteering at church. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she spent many hours baking for and volunteering at countless events.
Her friends and family will all remember her for her passion for baking, hosting large family gatherings, polka dancing, gardening, and animals.
Survivors include her children, Connie (Martin) Butzine of Lake Mills, Dennis Woelffer of Marshall, and Tracy Woelffer of Madison; her grandchildren; Carrie (John) Gahan, Brian (Claudine) Butzine, Candie Waldmann, Angela (Travis) Woelffer, Megan (Derek) Christiansen, Derek Woelffer, and Jake Woelffer; great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Matthew, and Kirsten Gahan, and Abigail, Madeline, and James Butzine, Aaron Waldmann, Marshall Woelffer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, a son, Michael Woellfer, her parents, a sister, Mildred (Milton) Pockat, and two brothers, Art (Florence) Mavis, and Elmer (LouVera) Mavis,
A private gravesite service will be held for the immediate family.
Schmutzer-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.