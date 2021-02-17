October 1, 1924 - February 12, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Emma M. Stewart (Wells) 96, of Waterloo, went home to heaven on February 12, 2021, surrounded by her family.
As the Lord looked down from the throne of grace and heard the prayers of his beloved daughter, with outstretched arms He said, "Come home."
Emma was born to Edna Lilley Wells and Vernon Wells on October 1, 1924, in Gurnee, IL. After the loss of her beloved mother at the tender age of 11, she determinedly moved forward with her education and worked hard to make a life for herself, with the support of her Aunt Olive. She met the love of her life, Vernon Stewart to whom she was married on April 18, 1942, shortly after, Vernon was drafted into WWII in June of 1942 and left to fight overseas. He returned home safe to Emma in October 1945 at which time they started their family. They were blessed with two children Jeanette and Blaine, and moved their family from Illinois to a farm in Gillette, WI where they enjoyed the hard work of the dairy farm for many years before retiring to Waterloo, WI. Emma enjoyed sharing stories of life on the farm, her love of reading and learning new things, as well as her love for all of god's creatures great and small. Emma was a dedicated servant of her Lord along with her husband, Vernon. She embraced the opportunity to care for many "babies" of the Waterloo area for several years at a local child care facility. She hoped to have touched their lives in a positive way, because she felt very touched to have had them in her life.
Emma is survived by her son Blaine (Amanda) Stewart; grandson's Travis (Donna) Stewart, Jeremy (Robin Untz) Stewart, Joshua (Marci) Stewart, Caleb (Sinclaire Joyce) Stewart, Adam Stewart, Axel (Jessica) Stewart, Blaine Aaron Stewart; granddaughter's Gina (Gregg) Ticehurst, Angel (Robert) Hairgrove and Grace Anne Stewart, many great grand babies and great, great grand babies whom she all loved dearly.
She joins her daughter Jeanette, infant brother Eugene Wells, brother Warren Wells, granddaughter Heather Stewart as well as her husband and mother in eternal rest.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Rock Lake Baptist Church with Blaine Stewart presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Emma will be laid to rest between her husband Vernon and mother Edna at the Milburn Cemetery in Wadsworth, IL.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
